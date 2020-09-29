Ashley Deibert Joins Piano as Chief Marketing Officer

Deibert is widely recognized in the marketing industry for her experience in both emerging and established technology companies that disrupt their respective markets. Over the past decade, she's established a track record of overhauling the marketing infrastructures of companies in the adtech and martech space, defining their go-to-market strategies, developing new revenue opportunities and scaling multi-million-dollar growth globally. Her work has repeatedly resulted in improved sales performance, stock valuation growth, and successful shareholder exit events.

At Piano, Deibert's goal is to drastically expand Piano's presence in the customer experience optimization sector. Piano, whose core focus has been primarily in publishing and media, will continue to expand globally to other industries who can benefit from subscription, content monetization and personalization solutions. Most recently, Deibert led the launch of Piano Academy, a complimentary content-packed virtual "semester" of education, information and best practices focused on driving successful subscription strategies.

"Piano is poised for our next phase of growth and product expansion, and marketing is a critical operation to ensure our success," says Trevor Kaufman, CEO of Piano. "We are ecstatic that Ashley has joined to drive our voice, brand and go-to-market strategy."

"It's thrilling to join a company you've admired from afar and then become a driver of its growth," says Deibert. "Piano's platform is truly remarkable, and I am honored to help the company continue its dramatic growth."

Deibert joins Piano from Taplytics where, as SVP, Global Marketing, she repositioned the company to a Customer Experience Automation solution, rebuilt the marketing organization into a demand-driven engine that generated millions in pipeline opportunities, as well as overhauled the go-to-market and sales methodologies.

Deibert also previously served as SVP, Global Marketing for Grapeshot where she led the company's introduction of the contextual intelligence market category, and spearheaded Grapeshot's overall position to help advertisers navigate the changing privacy landscape during GDPR. She rebuilt and scaled the team globally, and ultimately positioned the company for strategic acquisition by Oracle Data Cloud.

Deibert's recruitment is the latest in a series of growth initiatives for Piano over the past year. Capping 2019, the company completed its acquisition of Cxense , adding a DMP offering to its product suite; and earlier this year, the company introduced Piano Zero, a solution helping publishers leverag e zero-party data as third-party data becomes more scarce. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Piano has helped several companies pivot to new revenue models and tweak product offerings for their audiences.

