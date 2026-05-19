Ashley E. Dang of Kent | Pincin Selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars: 2025 - 2026

Ashley E. Dang Selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2025 - 2026 List as Top-Rated Employment Litigation Attorney in Redondo Beach, California

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley E. Dang of Kent | Pincin has been selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for 2025-2026, recognizing her as a top-rated Employment Litigation attorney in Redondo Beach, California. This recognition highlights her significant contributions and advocacy on behalf of clients in complex legal matters. To learn more about Ashley E. Dang and the rest of Kent | Pincin's attorneys making an impact, visit https://www.kentpincinlaw.com/about/.

Acknowledging Professional Excellence

Ashley E. Dang of Kent | Pincin Selected to Super Lawyers Rising Star 2025-2026 in Redondo Beach, California Post this

The Rising Stars selection process, conducted by Super Lawyers, is a patented, multiphase system that is both peer-influenced and research-driven. Attorneys are evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, with only the top 2.5% of eligible attorneys under 40 or in practice for 10 years or less earning a spot on the list.

This rigorous evaluation ensures that those selected, like Ashley E. Dang, are recognized by their peers for their outstanding work and dedication to the legal profession. That commitment to rigorous evaluation reflects a broader philosophy at Kent | Pincin, one that the Co-Founder says begins with genuinely listening to the community's needs.

"Some law firms may be a little jaded about the issues they are fighting for and don't hear their client's needs," said Emily R. Pincin, Co-Founder. "We're not just signing up hundreds of cases. We only sign up cases that we believe in and want to fight for."

Advocating for Clients in Employment and Personal Injury

Ashley E. Dang brings extensive experience in employment litigation and personal injury, having worked alongside leading plaintiff's attorneys in California. She has been instrumental in securing notable settlements against corporations, public entities, and companies. Her legal acumen also extends to Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff cases.

The firm is made up of fierce equal rights advocates who all strive to make a positive impact in their communities. That advocacy extends well beyond that, as Kent | Pincin's identity as a woman-owned firm in the male-dominated plaintiffs' bar gives added weight to the cases it takes on.

"I am very proud we are, in part, a woman-owned business, which is unusual in the plaintiff's community," said Michael Kent, Co-Founder, and 2026 Super Lawyer himself. "Given the fact that we represent employees in discrimination and sexual harassment cases, I'm proud we are out there on the frontlines fighting for these individuals."

Founded on the core values of commitment, compassion, honesty, and integrity, Kent | Pincin is a boutique personal litigation and employment law firm dedicated to fighting for the rights of individuals who have been harmed personally or professionally. Kent | Pincin specializes in employment law and personal injury litigation across California, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. Their hands-on approach allows the firm to uncover facts and develop legal theories that others may overlook, giving clients the strongest possible advantage in and out of the courtroom. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.kentpincinlaw.com/.

SOURCE Kent Pincin