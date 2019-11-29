Ashley Furniture Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Bed, Dresser, Sofa, Mattress & Dining Table Deals by Consumer Walk
Nov 29, 2019, 03:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday & Cyber Monday Ashley Furniture deals, featuring savings on beds, mattresses, couches, sofas, dining room furniture and more Ashley Furniture products. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Consumer Walk.
Best Ashley Homestore deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of furniture, dining & beds at Ashley Homestore's Black Friday sale - including online exclusives and free shipping
- Save up to 60% on sofas, beds, mattresses & more furniture at Ashley Homestore - deals available every day in the run up to Black Friday
- Save up to $100 on sectional & best-selling sofas at Ashley Homestore's Black Friday sale - including deals on sectional sofas starting at $479 and regular sofas starting at $249
- Save up to 50% on top rated TV stands at Ashley Homestore's Black Friday sales
- Save up to 60% on mattresses at Ashley Homestore's Black Friday sale
More Ashley Furniture deals:
- Save up to 67% on a wide range of Signature Design by Ashley sofas, dining tables, dressers, beds & more at Walmart - check live prices on the top-selling Ashley Furniture Signature Design collection
- Save up to 63% on top-rated Ashley Furniture bedroom furniture, dining sets, beds, dressers & sofas at Amazon - save on best-selling Ashley living room, dining, bathroom & bedroom furniture
- Save up to $466 on Ashley Furniture premium sofas & couches at Walmart - check live prices on top-rated Signature Design by Ashley Darcy fabric sofas, Ashley Zeb sofa sleepers & more
- Save up to 41% on Ashley Furniture dining chairs, recliners & bar stools at Amazon
- Save up to 50% on Ashley Furniture dining room sets & tables - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling Signature Design by Ashley dining tables & sets at Walmart
Ashley Furniture is a reliable brand for the budget-conscious consumer. Their collections lean towards traditional styles. They also have modern designs for contemporary interiors. Ashley Furniture's designers coordinate their collections to make it easier for buyers to arrange pieces on their own. Dining room and bedroom sets are expected to go on sale on Amazon this coming Black Friday & Cyber Monday.
What do Black Friday sales entail? During Black Friday, retailers aim to drive millions of holiday shoppers to their stores through significant discounts on selected products. Toy retailers in 2018, for example, sought to capture Toys R Us shoppers by offering deals with an average discount of 31%, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights.
Black Friday shoppers continue to shift away from physical stores every year due to the convenience and better deals offered by online retailers. In 2018, around half of all holiday shoppers confirmed they preferred shopping for deals online instead of driving to a retail outlet, according to Deloitte. In contrast, only 36% continued to favor in-store purchases over online spending.
