Ashley Graham And Forevermark Host Summer Soirée To Celebrate The Forevermark Engagement & Commitment Collection

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forevermark unveiled its Forevermark Engagement & Commitment Collection, a line of timeless diamond engagement ring styles and commitment bands, at an intimate dinner in New York City's Greenwich Village. The dinner, hosted by model, activist and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, served as the perfect backdrop to showcase the bridal designs, which were accompanied by the honest vows of the collection's campaign, "I Take You, Until Forever." The campaign celebrates a modern view of love and relationships, exploring the beauty and reality of the vows that a couple makes to one another.

Ashley Graham Hosts Forevermark Engagement & Commitment Collection Dinner.

Ashley spoke about her marriage to husband Justin Ervin, sharing the honest vows that have played a part in her and Justin's unique journey to forever.

Ashley Graham explains, "I'm so thrilled to be here to support the launch of Forevermark's Engagement and Commitment Collection. The honest vows ring so true to me, because honesty and communication have played such an important part in my marriage to Justin these past nine years. I'm happy when I look at my ring, and especially when I look at my diamond, but most importantly I love reminding myself that our honest vows are the key to our relationship."

Notable attendees, including Hilary Rhoda, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Sophie Elgort, and Charlott Cordes, tried on pieces from the collection while reflecting on the honest vows of their own relationships.

Charles Stanley, President of Forevermark US, explains, "We truly believe in celebrating the uniqueness and authenticity of a couple's experience in creating forever together, and Forevermark diamonds are themselves the perfect expression of this. The designs in this collection in particular, from the settings to the cuts of the diamonds themselves, speak honestly a couple's journey. And because they're responsibly sourced, they represent not only a couple's commitment to one another, but also one to the natural world and to the communities from which they come."

The Forevermark Engagement & Commitment Collection marks the first collection fully produced by the diamond brand, and each ring is stamped with the Forevermark icon inside the band. The collection features timeless engagement rings in round, oval, and cushion shapes, as well as commitment bands for women and men. At the center of each engagement ring is a Forevermark diamond with its inscription representing the brand's promise that each diamond is beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced.

The Forevermark campaign, "I Take You, Until Forever," will launch in early July, coinciding with the release of the Engagement & Commitment Collection, which will be available at select authorized Forevermark jewelers across the country.

https://www.forevermark.com/en-us/engagement/

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4C's

Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE

Less than one percent of the world's diamonds are worthy of the Forevermark inscription.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark's standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorized Forevermark Jewelers. Authorized Forevermark Jewelers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, color, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from The De Beers Group of Companies and benefits from over 125 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorized Forevermark jewelers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorized Forevermark jeweler go to www.forevermark.com.

SOURCE Forevermark

Related Links

www.forevermark.com

