Ashley Graham and "Pretty Big Deal" Partner with Finishing Touch Flawless

Graham will be featuring the new Flawless Cleanse on her podcast, "Pretty Big Deal," and social media channels in December. The social media campaign will bring additional awareness to Finishing Touch® Flawless staples, like Flawless and Flawless Brows, into 2021.

"I am so excited to be teaming up with Finishing Touch Flawless for my podcast Pretty Big Deal!" said Ashley Graham. She added, "I've been using Flawless Cleanse during production for this season so my skin feels radiant and has that camera-ready glow. Pretty Big Deal aims to empower and inspire confidence in our listeners, and as Flawless helps women everywhere look and feel their best from the inside out, I'm thrilled to bring them on as a partner."

"Finishing Touch Flawless was made to empower women to look and feel their best while embracing and celebrating their own skin. Ms. Graham embodies flawless beauty — she is honest, transparent, and confident in who she is," said Hayley Parisi, the brand manager of Finishing Touch Flawless.

Throughout her wide-ranging career, Ashley has emerged as a voice for inclusivity, leveraging her platform to inspire confidence and empower others, while using her influence to redefine beauty standards and drive further change in the fashion and media industries. "Because of her raw honesty, people look to Ms. Graham as a source of confidence and inspiration," said Andy Khubani, CEO and founder of Finishing Touch Flawless. "She exudes the Flawless brand and mission. We are thrilled to work with her and have her represent our team."

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc .

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

