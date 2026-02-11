Ashley Graham Reimagines a Forgotten Italian Icon with Lucci Lambrusco--a Modern Sparkling Red Wine Made for Today's Table

Lucci is a dry Lambrusco perfect for any occasion, or none at all.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermodel, entrepreneur, and longtime Lambrusco enthusiast Ashley Graham, together with co-founder Danny Epstien, created Lucci to share their love of this Italian classic with a new generation. Perfect for happy hour with friends or dinner with family, Lucci is a dry, sparkling red wine that brings people together, reminding us that the best wines are meant to be shared, not saved.

"To know me is to know I love Lambrusco. It's been my go-to wine for years," says Ashley Graham. "But over time, I realized the dry, fruit-forward style I discovered in Italy wasn't readily available in the U.S. I wanted to share that experience in a way that felt modern, accessible, and true to its roots. That idea became Lucci."

Working closely with a 5th generation winemaker in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, the heartland of Lambrusco, Lucci offers a bright, bubbly profile with notes of red and dark berries, and a crisp, refreshing finish. But it isn't just about taste—Lucci reflects a shift in how people are choosing wines that feel approachable, versatile, and suited to everyday life.

"Sparkling wine continues to grow while the rest of the industry has struggled, so it was time Lambrusco joined the party," says co-founder Danny Epstien. "We are seeing younger consumers migrate to wine in search of fresher, lower-ABV products, which has been reflected in the rise of Prosecco in recent years. Lucci offers a fun, refreshing alternative that aligns with how people are drinking today."

Lucci is available nationwide beginning in February 2026 at major retailers including BevMo, GoPuff, Total Wine and More, Binny's Beverage Depot, and Wine.com, as well as at a curated list of restaurants and bars.

