Ashley HomeStore & Nashville Rescue Mission Partner Together To Support Men, Women & Children In The Nashville Area Seeking Life Transformation And Recovery

"Nashville Rescue Mission is so grateful for this furniture donation from Ashley HomeStore. We plan to use this furniture to replace worn furniture in our common areas for participants in the Mission's Life Recovery Program," says Lisa Spelta, Director of Major Gifts at Nashville Rescue Mission.

"The Mission's Life Recovery Program is a transformational program, free to those suffering from drug or alcohol addiction, mental instability, homelessness, or other broken lifestyles that have led to their needing help in getting back on their feet. It is an intensive 7-24-month program. The Mission offers common areas with sofas, chairs, and dining tables, where participants can gather, watch television, read, relax, and more. Once an individual has graduated from the Program, they are invited to live in the Mission's Transitional Housing, where they can stay for up to two years. If a participant keeps a job, stays clean and sober, and finds a church home, they can benefit from this free housing. There are also common areas where participants can relax and participate in a Friday Night Coffeehouse Program, where they can enjoy coffee, listen to music, and learn to socialize without drugs or alcohol."

Since opening their doors in 1954, Nashville Rescue Mission has provided food, shelter, and rehabilitation to those who come through their facility. Never turning anyone away, the Mission is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Serving over 600 men, women, and children daily, Nashville Rescue Mission provided over 424,000 meals and over 212,000 nights of shelter in 2020 alone.

On August 29th, Ashley HomeStore celebrated the launch of their Fall Campaign to bring the season's cozy, autumnal spirit home. With over 25 vendors and Nashville businesses, guests were invited to interact with Ashley product while shopping local at their market-style event. The change in season signifies more than just a change in weather. More gatherings, more holidays, and most importantly, more time at home. All the furniture and accessories that were featured in the event will be used at Nashville Rescue Mission to refresh their living spaces.

"Ashley HomeStore is grateful to partner with Nashville Rescue Mission to help positively impact the lives of those who seek shelter at the Mission's facility during this time of year when a place to call home can mean so much," said Kelly Davis, Senior Director of Marketing Strategy at Ashley HomeStore. "We are confident that this furniture donation will help the Mission create a positive impact in the local Nashville community."

Nashville Rescue Mission is a Christ-centered community dedicated to providing hope for today,

hope for tomorrow, and hope for eternity to the hungry, homeless, and hurting. The Mission provides meals, safe shelter, and clothing to those in need, as well as support and long-term assistance for those struggling with homelessness, addictions, and other life-debilitating problems. With a focus on two ministries—Guest Services Ministries and Recovery Ministries—the Mission operates almost entirely from donated foods, materials, and generous contributions from individuals, churches, and organizations. Established in 1954, Nashville Rescue Mission is a faith focused, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and does not rely upon government funds. Visit nashvillerescuemission.org to learn more.

