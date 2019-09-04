Ashley HomeStore is Giving Fans a Chance to Win $4,000 in Furniture and Accommodations to Their Launch Party in Los Angeles, California, Featuring NE-YO

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 5, 2019, Ashley HomeStore will be hosting a launch party in Los Angeles, California, featuring a performance by NE-YO, to celebrate the refreshed version of their furniture lifestyle, Urbanology.

Ashley HomeStore's Urbanology Sweepstakes is giving five lucky winners, and a friend each, tickets, roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations to attend the official Urbanology Launch Party. In addition, one lucky winner will also receive a $4,000 shopping spree to Ashley HomeStore.

Ashley HomeStore

This sweepstakes ends on the 11th of September. See the link below to enter now. Entrants must be 21+ years old to enter.

Enter Here at https://www.ashleyhomestore.com/sweepstakes/urbanologysweeps/

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the No. 1 furniture retailer in the U.S. and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 975 locations in 54 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley HomeStore online at www.ashleyhomestore.com. "Like" Ashley HomeStore on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

Media Contact:

Carolina Meneses

cmeneses@ashleyfurniture.com

954-729-4776

