Ashley HomeStore Joins OneWorld Health In Opening Medical Clinic In Nicaragua

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over a year after the start of the COVID pandemic, Ashley HomeStore has partnered with OneWorld Health to open a new medical clinic in the Nicaraguan community of Huembes where every month more than 1,000 families will receive affordable healthcare in the heart and crossroads of the capital city of Managua.

"We're so proud to open our first clinic in Huembes to help provide healthcare to children and families there," said Chad Spencer, CEO of the Ashley HomeStore licensee Dufresne Spencer Group (DSG). "We're on mission to love and help take care of every single person that walks through the doors of that facility."

Ashley HomeStore and OneWorld Health connected over shared values and beliefs as well as the dream to carry out both their missions together. Ashley HomeStore is the first corporate partner to help OneWorld Health open a medical facility. Over the course of the three-year partnership, they have helped provide affordable healthcare to those in underserved and developing countries.

"We are incredibly grateful that Ashley HomeStore is committed to using their platform for good," shared Michael O'Neal, Executive Director for OneWorld Health. "While it may be hard to find the connection between furniture and healthcare, it's easy to see we're both driven by shared values and on mission to care for people."

Together Ashley HomeStore and OneWorld Health have raised over $750,000 to provide affordable healthcare in Nicaragua, Honduras, and Uganda.

"Many hours went into the building, training, equipping and opening of this amazing facility, during a pandemic no less," added O'Neal.

The OneWorld Health Huembes medical clinic is the organization's eighth healthcare facility in Nicaragua. The clinic will provide a full scope of medical services and are designed to be affordable and accessible to everyone there.

For more information, check out AshleyHomeStore.com or OneWorldHealth.com.

SOURCE Ashley HomeStore

Related Links

http://AshleyHomeStore.com

