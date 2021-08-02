Ashley HomeStore Partners With Mercy House & Brighter Tomorrows To Support Dallas-based Shelters Caring For Mothers And Their Children

Mercy House assists women facing an unplanned pregnancy with a safe home, counseling, education, life skills training and mentoring programs. The furniture will be used in both their current facility and in a second shelter they hope to open soon.

"There's a tremendous need for single pregnant women with children," says Saundra Halstead, executive director for Mercy House Ministries. "The joy and gratitude we feel cannot adequately express our appreciation for this donation. It is truly an answered prayer as we embark on our next season of ministry in service to our community and single mothers."

Brighter Tomorrows is one of the area's largest domestic violence and sexual assault agencies. For 30 years, it has empowered victims of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing emergency safe shelter, transitional housing, support services, and partnering with stakeholders to raise awareness of domestic violence in the community.

"We are so thankful to be one of the recipients of this donation for our shelters," says Colleen Jamieson, Chief Executive Officer at Brighter Tomorrows. "When an expecting mom comes to us for services, many times she has left her only support system to find safe harbor. When that happens, there are no baby showers, no gifts, and no help with furniture. This donation will allow new moms the comfort of knowing that their baby has a safe and beautiful place to sleep."

On July 6th, Ashley HomeStore introduced their newest category, baby & kids. Although youth furniture is not new to Ashley, this new category will take these products to the next level, with the introduction of trend right styles like floor beds, loft-style bunk beds and other fun and whimsical youth products. The new category includes everything from cribs and gliders to toddler mattresses and changing tables. On July 31st, Ashley HomeStore debuted the new category, converting a modern warehouse into an airy, whimsical and fun environment where families had the chance to engage with custom room builds designed to represent each stage of childhood – Nursery, Toddler and Youth. Through the launch of their new collection, Ashley HomeStore has coordinated the donation of the baby & kids furniture to Mercy House and Brighter Tomorrows.

"Ashley HomeStore is very grateful to partner with both Mercy House Ministries and Brighter Tomorrows to support the communities in which we have a presence," said Nick Lezin, Senior VP of Marketing at Ashley HomeStore. "We are confident that this donation, along with the support from these organizations will create a positive impact on their communities."

Mercy House Ministries has been aiding single, pregnant women since 1997. Its mission is to be a place of safety and peace where each woman can focus on their emotional, spiritual, and mental growth and receive practical help during this most important time. Mercy House exists to equip and empower every resident to reach their full potential as women and find their identity in Jesus Christ. To learn more about Mercy House, please visit www.mercyhouse.org

