Ashley HomeStore Partners With WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil Of The Bullard Family Foundation To Support Local Families Transitioning Out Of Homelessness

On June 1, Ashley HomeStore will introduce Modern Refinery, which offers style-hungry consumers on-trend pieces at attainable prices, opening the door to stunning, refined, curated home furnishings that fit their lifestyles perfectly. Through the launch of their new lifestyle, Ashley HomeStore, in partnership with the Bullard Family Foundation has coordinated the donation of the furniture to Metropolitan Ministries of Tampa Bay.

"Ashley HomeStore is very grateful to partner with the Bullard Family Foundation, and Metropolitan Ministries once again to provide local families with furnishings for their new apartments," said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries. "This collaborative project has been a humbling journey, as we worked together to help serve our community. We hope these families find joy in their newly furnished homes."

Ashley HomeStore is proud to call Tampa 'home' to its corporate retail headquarters, located in Ybor City. Supporting the communities in which the company serves is at the center of the company's purpose statement: "to inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us."

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,050 locations in 60 countries.

About the Bullard Family Foundation

The Bullard Family Foundation was started in 2018 by Thaddeus Bullard aka WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil. Its mission is to provide families and children everywhere with moments, programs and resources to help build character and improve outcomes in communities. The Foundation is headquartered in Tampa, FL. Visit bullardfamilyfoundation.org. On Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/bullardfamilyfoundation/

About Metropolitan Ministries

Founded in 1972, Metropolitan Ministries is a nonprofit, nondenominational, faith-based organization that provides comprehensive care for at-risk and homeless families in the Tampa Bay region. Through services that alleviate suffering, promote dignity and instill self-sufficiency, the Ministries strives to offer the power of love, heal broken lives, and help build a strong, caring community. Metropolitan Ministries' main campus is located at 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602, and the Pasco campus is located at 3214 US HWY 19, Holiday, FL 34691. metromin.org

