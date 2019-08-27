Ashley HomeStore Provided Stylish Gifts to the VIPs at the 2019 MTV VMAs

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The awards were held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey, and with the help of Ashley HomeStore, some of the hottest names in music were not only awarded VMAs for their contributions to music but they were also presented with stylish gifts from a selection of top brands.

One hundred VMAs guests received gift bags that contained a variety of products, including a cozy throw blanket from Ashley HomeStore. As a brand, Ashley HomeStore values the feeling of home and wanted guests to take that anywhere.

Ashley HomeStore

"We wanted to gift something that fits everyone's busy lifestyles and reminds them of home when they're on the go," said Sr. Director of Marketing Strategy, Kelly Davis. "That's why we went with a throw blanket, the perfect accessory!"

Near, far, or anywhere they are, a piece of home brings joy and comfort to anyone. Wherever the blanket goes – tour buses, hotel rooms, or backstage – we want the guests to feel like "This Is Home."

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the No. 1 furniture retailer in the U.S. and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands, with more than 975 locations in 54 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley HomeStore online at www.ashleyhomestore.com. "Like" Ashley HomeStore on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

Media Contact: Carolina Meneses

954-729-4776

cmeneses@ashleyfurniture.com

