Ashley HomeStore Surprised 50 Deserving Brevard Children With Beds to Call Their Own

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program gave 50 children, of Brevard County, a day of fun at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex this past weekend in Merritt Island. The organization hosted the event, in conjunction with the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, to surprise the children with their very own new bed during a special reveal show.

Ashley HomeStore

"Over the past 8 years, this program has proudly provided over 90,000 children with the gift of sleep," says Ruthie Bautista, Hope To Dream Ambassador. "We look forward to continuing to work with communities to reach our common goal, to ensure that every child has a bed to call their own. This will help them to lead a healthier and more productive life."

During the event, each child received a twin mattress, bed frame, sheets, pillow, and a comforter. The children also participated in activities like face painting, games, brunch and more.

"Ashley's 'Hope to Dream' program is a powerful example of how businesses are leveraging their resources to meet specific needs within their communities and, in turn, changing lives for the better," said Dr. Mark Mullins, Superintendent, Brevard Public Schools. "Most of these children have never slept in their own bed, let alone had a bed to sleep in, and now, thanks to this incredible program they can rest their head on their own pillow at night and dream big."

All 50 children were nominated by family members or community members in Brevard County. The recipients come from four schools within the county who are a part of the Head Start Schools Program, an organization that helps promote the growth of their students.

Hope to Dream has donated over 90,000 beds to children across North America since 2010. In Central Florida alone, 4,000 children have received beds from the organization. The event is a step toward Hope to Dream's ultimate mission of every child having access to a good night's sleep and a bed to call their own.

Learn more about Hope to Dream at https://www.ahopetodream.com.

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the No. 1 furniture retailer in the U.S. and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 975 locations in 54 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley HomeStore online at www.ashleyhomestore.com. "Like" Ashley HomeStore on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

Ashley HomeStore believes that every child deserves a good night's sleep. Founded in 2010 on that guiding principle, Ashley HomeStore's "Hope to Dream" program provides beds to children in need across the U.S. and Canada. A portion of the proceeds for every mattress purchased at a participating Ashley HomeStore helps pay for a bed for a child in need. Since its inception, more than 90,000 children have received a brand new bed. Those wishing to nominate a child can visit www.Ahopetodream.com or request an electronic application by emailing Admin@Ahopetodream.com. In-store applications are also available at participating locations.

