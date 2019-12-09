Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream Program Celebrating 9th Anniversary and 100,000 Beds Donated

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program celebrated their ninth anniversary and the milestone of 100,000 beds donated to underserved children. The non-profit organization hosted 250 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay & Suncoast at Armature Works with a day of fun, followed by the largest surprise bed reveal the organization has ever had.

Ashley HomeStore

Each of the children received a brand-new bed, including: a twin mattress, bed frame, sheets, pillow, comforter, teddy bear and a duffle bag full of additional gifts. Other activities and treats throughout the day included: lunch, face painting, balloon art, cookie decorating, arts and crafts and a fire safety demonstration from Tampa Fire Rescue. With help from the Tampa Bay Lightning, the event also featured an outdoor street hockey rink and appearances by ThunderBug and Tampa Bay Lightning talent. Each child also took home their own hockey stick and ball.

"This initiative began as a way for our organization to support our area children who were in need of a mattress," said Todd Wanek, President and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. "Today is a tremendous milestone for our organization, not only for the number of mattresses that we have been able to donate throughout the last nine years but also for the amount of support this program has received along the way throughout the United States and Canada. We celebrate the unity of support from our customers, employees, and community that have made today become a reality; and that reality has transpired into an impact on 100,000 children in our mission to provide a good night's sleep, and a mattress to call their own."

Hope to Dream was founded in 2010 on the guiding principle, that every child deserves a good night's sleep. A portion of the proceeds for every mattress purchased at a participating Ashley HomeStore in the U.S. and Canada helps pay for a bed for an underserved child. Over 525 Ashley HomeStores participate in the program to date.

"We never imagined that in less than 10 years this organization would be able to say it has donated over 100,000 twin beds," stated Ruthie Bautista, Hope to Dream Ambassador. "We are so proud to help these children, and we want to thank everyone who has contributed to making this possible by purchasing a mattress at our participating Ashley HomeStores, as well as all the people who have volunteered their time to make this a success."

"A good night's sleep for any child is critically important. For our children, when you add the independence and ownership of their very own bed, the impact is far greater," said Chris Letsos, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay. "For Ashley Home Stores to be helping over 200 youth receive the gift of their very own mattress and many good nights of sleep to come is transformative in our community. On behalf of our families, we are incredibly grateful."

Learn more about Hope to Dream at https://www.ahopetodream.com/.

Hope to Dream - Ashley HomeStore believes that every child deserves a good night's sleep. Founded in 2010 on that guiding principle, Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program provides beds to children in need across the U.S. and Canada. A portion of the proceeds for every mattress purchased at a participating Ashley HomeStore helps pay for a bed for an underserved child. Since its inception, more than 100,000 children have received a brand-new bed. Those wishing to nominate a child can visit www.Ahopetodream.com or request an electronic application by emailing Admin@Ahopetodream.com. In-store applications are also available at participating locations.

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,000 locations in 58 countries.

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley HomeStore online at www.ashleyhomestore.com. "Like" Ashley HomeStore on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

