Ashley Lashley Foundation Seeking Global Youth Ambassadors Through It's Hey Campaign Initiatives

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley Lashley Foundation strives to keep the conversation about health and climate change relevant, particularly among young people. The foundation was established in December 2019 and continues to expand with a variety of programs to assist youth with health and environmental awareness throughout the world. The Ashley Lashley Foundation has a grasp on youth climate and health initiatives, with programs like The HEY Campaign , which strengthens action for climate change and its impact on health while creating a stronger connection through practical advocacy efforts.

Ashley Lashley - Founder of the HEY Campaign. Photo credit: VisuBlast The HEY Campaign logo

The HEY Campaign will officially launch The Hey Campaign YouTube channel on May 25th, 2022 at 10:00am UTC-4 which will be targeted toward specific conversational themes around health and youth climate, such as Creating a Sports Environment for Young People Living With Disabilities, and many others. The HEY Campaign is excited to welcome new and fresh ambassadors who are excited to start the discussion in their respective locations as the 2022 Hey Campaign Ambassadors applications open until June 30th, 2022 at 11:59pm UTC-4. For application details, please visit The Hey Ambassador application page at https://bit.ly/heyambassadorsapp

The HEY Campaign



The 2022 HEY Ambassador Program brings together leading climate change activists for a 9-month Intergenerational program with the support of UNICEF and other partners. The program strengthens action for climate change and its impact on health, while creating a deeper connection and relationship through its practical advocacy efforts. The Hey Campaign's goal is to continue to actively spread the conversation globally with its HEY Ambassadors around the world.

The Ashley Lashley Foundation



The Ashley Lashley Foundation has been a national and worldwide advocate for bringing environmental and health issues impacting small island developing states to the forefront, with a particular focus on youth climate initiatives.UNCIEF Eastern Caribbean, Clara Lionel Foundation, Children's Environmental Rights Initiative, and #ClimateHealthAction are among the Ashley Lashley Foundation's partners.

Ashley Lashley

Ashley Lashley is a UNICEF Youth Advocate from Barbados who focuses on social development problems such as health, the environment, and women's rights. As an environmental and health advocate, Ashley has built, with partners, a number of social intervention programs primarily designed to solve these challenges across the world. Ashley has received recognition from the Barbados Heart Stroke Foundation and the Optimist Club for her advocacy and efforts on Non-Communicable Diseases. To learn more about The Ashley Lashley Foundation, please visit https://www.theashleylashleyfoundation.org

