Ashley Madison Returns to Growth in 2017

Ashley Madison spent the greater part of 2017 focusing the company on its original married dating roots – a space it invented and continues to lead. This report comes as the company is continuing its efforts to create a better Ashley Madison for its members, through platform enhancements and a renewed passion for improving the member experience. Last year alone, this focus on its members and commitment to the married dating space translated to 5,673,024 new accounts on the site.

"At Ashley Madison, our members' experience is paramount," said Ruben Buell, President and CTO, ruby Life Inc. (parent company of AshleyMadison.com). "That experience starts with trust; trust that we have built a community of like-minded individuals, trust that you will be able to find and connect with other members in this community, and trust that your experience will remain discreet."

For 2018, the company is continuing that commitment to its members with planned improvements that will make it easier for them to join, find, and connect with one another in more than 50 countries and in 19 languages.

Investing in the member experience is clearly paying off as seen by the growth in new accounts and a ratio of 1.13 active female accounts for every 1 paid male account. What is behind this gender ratio? Dr. Alicia Walker researched the female members of Ashley Madison for her book The Secret Life of the Cheating Wife and found that women lacked sexual satisfaction in their primary partnerships but still possessed a great deal of love for their partner and no desire to actually end the marriage. According to Walker, these women were actually cheating to stay married. For many Ashley Madison members, having an affair allows them to return to their marriage and their household unit as a happier more satisfied partner.

"We heard our members loud and clear when they told us married dating is what they want from our site," said Buell. "Every day we ask how can we make Ashley Madison better for them – that's what drives us and believe me when I say, we're just getting started."

Ashley Madison numbers at a glance:

5,673,024 new accounts were registered on Ashleymadison.com in 2017

There was an average of 15,542 new member accounts opened each day in 2017

For accounts created in 2017, the ratio of active paid male accounts to active female accounts in 2017 was 1 to 1.13

On average there were 472,752 new monthly sign ups in 2017

The low and high months for registrations, in 2017, were April (321,460) and October (636,073) respectively

AshleyMadison.com is the original destination for married dating and the global leader for affairs. With more than 56 million member accounts worldwide since 2002, Ashley Madison is the premiere destination for married dating.

