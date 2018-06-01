Ashley Nell Tipton and Working Wardrobes Launch Clothing Drive and Fashion Show for Plus Size Clients

While 60% of the men, women, young adults, and veterans Working Wardrobes serves are plus size, most of the professional clothing donations the organization receives aren't. Our Curves Work is designed to solicit gently used work and casual clothing for Working Wardrobes' plus size clients.

This campaign is being launched in partnership with the Orange County Chapter of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (OC VAREP) who are committed to supporting and enabling veteran home ownership here in Orange County.

The clothing drive runs the entire month of June 2018. The fashion show, featuring Ashley's custom plus size designs and beautiful smaller size looks for women and men from the Working Wardrobes Hanger Boutiques, is scheduled for June 14th at the nonprofit's Career Center in Irvine. Clothing drive and fashion show event details are below.

"Like the fashion industry as a whole, the need for plus size clothing is great among Working Wardrobes' clients," said Ashley Nell Tipton. "Working Wardrobes provides career development services, training, and professional wardrobes to transform clients from the inside out on their road to employment and outfits that help plus size clients look and feel their best are in high demand. This year's campaign is designed to help meet that demand."

Jerri Rosen, founder and CEO of Working Wardrobes, says the partnership between her organization, Ashley Nell Tipton, and OC VAREP makes perfect sense.

"Our job is to help clients gain self-confidence and achieve self-sufficiency," said Rosen. "Ashley empowers our clients with her positive attitude and giving spirit, and OC VAREP works tirelessly to help veterans find homes after service. Together, we are joining forces to help the men, women, young adults, and veterans we serve find jobs, homes, and hope."

To support Our Curves Work during the month of June, please donate gently used, good condition plus size professional and casual clothing at the Working Wardrobes Career Center located at 1851 Kettering Street, Irvine, California 92614 on Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00am to 2:00pm. You can also mail your donations to this same address.

The Our Curves Work Fashion Show will also be held at this same address on June 14th from 5:30pm – 8:00pm. Guests will enjoy a live runway show, fashions from Ashley Nell's line and the Hanger Boutiques, swag bags, an exciting auction, shopping, delicious appetizers and dinner, a no host bar, music, and more! Plus size clothing donations will be accepted that evening as well.

To purchase tickets and to learn about all the sponsorship opportunities that are available, visit http://workingwardrobes.org/ourcurveswork/.

About Working Wardrobes

Working Wardrobes does everything in its power to help men, women, young adults, and veterans overcome difficult challenges so they can achieve the dignity of work. The organization provides career training, job placement assistance, and professional wardrobe services in an environment of dignity and respect. Since its inception in1990, Working Wardrobes has served over 95,000 clients, including thousands of veterans.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashley-nell-tipton-and-working-wardrobes-launch-clothing-drive-and-fashion-show-for-plus-size-clients-300658577.html

SOURCE Working Wardrobes

Related Links

http://workingwardrobes.org

