Ashley Partners with PayPal to Provide AI-Powered Shopping Experience

Ashley emerges as one of the first home retailers to integrate AI commerce, enabling customers to find and buy products in a single step.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley , North America's largest furniture store brand, today announced the launch of a fully transactional shopping experience through Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine. With PayPal's seamless payment technology, the new experience gives customers the ability to complete their entire buying journey from search to checkout, directly within the platform's conversational interface.

Through this launch, Ashley has become one of the first major furniture retailers to offer direct purchasing within an AI-powered search environment. Customers can now ask for product recommendations, explore curated options, add items to cart, and complete a payment transaction – all in one continuous, intuitive conversation. For a closer look, check out the product demo here .

This moment signals where retail is headed—and where Ashley intends to lead," said Chad Spencer, CEO of Ashley Global Retail. "AI-powered commerce gives us the ability to anticipate guest needs, personalize in real time, and deliver a seamless experience from discovery to purchase."

Designed with simplicity at the forefront, the experience leverages PayPal's trusted payment capabilities, including its fraud protection solutions, to ensure customers can shop confidently within the AI experience. As more customers begin their furniture search on AI platforms such as Perplexity, this new capability positions Ashley at the forefront of agentic commerce.

Setting a New Standard for Retail Innovation

"For us, innovation always starts with the customer," said Nick Lezin, Senior Vice President of eCommerce at Ashley Global Retail. "By offering a fully shoppable experience within Perplexity, we're removing friction and giving customers a smarter, more intuitive way to shop Ashley."

This new experience reinforces Ashley's ongoing investment in next-generation commerce and highlights the brand's commitment to meeting the expectations of today's digital-first customer. To celebrate the launch, shoppers who complete their first purchase using PayPal within Perplexity, between 9:00 am ET on November 25, 2025 through 11:59 pm ET on December 1, 2025, will receive 50% back, up to $50. Click here for full terms and exclusions.

