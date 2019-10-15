Ashley Reynolds Named Chief Experience Officer for BioIQ

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, a healthcare engagement and gap closure company that is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with the U.S. healthcare system, has named Ashley L. Reynolds, PhD, RN, ACSM-HFS as its new chief experience officer.

Reynolds brings over 26 years of healthcare experience to the company. Prior to joining BioIQ, he served in leadership positions with Kaviva, a digital health engagement technology company, U.S. Preventive Medicine and Vault Coaching. He also serves as an adjunct professor in the School of Nursing for Jacksonville University.

"In today's marketplace, the experience consumers have with healthcare providers is vital not only to member satisfaction but also to engagement and ultimately health improvement," said Justin Bellante, CEO of BioIQ. "This is an important role for our organization, and we are delighted to have someone with Ashley's experience leading our member experience initiatives."

Reynolds has participated in several industry-leading committees, including: CDC/NIH Diabetes Health Sense Task Force, Digital Health Council for the Society for Behavioral Medicine, Population Health Alliance (PHA) engagement committee, and Technology Engagement subcommittee. Reynolds is also a frequent national speaker on health, wellness and technology-mediated health behavior, as well as the use of digital coaching tools to improve health.

Reynolds is a registered nurse and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine as a health and fitness specialist. He is a member of the Society for Behavioral Medicine and the American College of Sports Medicine. He holds a PhD in nursing science, with a minor in health behavior from the University of Florida and a Bachelor and Master of Science in nursing from Jacksonville University.

"I believe one of the top challenges we face in healthcare is motivating people to take a proactive role in their health," said Reynolds. "That can't be done if they have a negative experience, or if we make it complicated to access healthcare services. I believe BioIQ has the resources and passion needed to help today's healthcare consumers live their healthiest lives."

About BioIQ

BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and gap closure company that is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with the U.S. healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omni-channel engagement strategies and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to make better decisions that lead to healthier outcomes. With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit https://www.bioiq.com/.

