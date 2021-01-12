Ashley Stewart Names Gary Sheinbaum as Chief Executive Officer, 25+ Years Leader at Tommy Hilfiger

Mr. Sheinbaum joins Ashley Stewart after over 25 years at Tommy Hilfiger and PVH, where he was most recently Chief Executive Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Americas. During his tenure, he guided the Tommy Hilfiger brand through numerous stages of growth and transformation with product innovation, digital initiatives, expansion of leading wholesale partnerships, and enhanced customer experiences.

In making today's announcement, Chris Larson, Ashley Stewart Board Director said, "We are very excited to have Gary join Ashley Stewart as our CEO. As one of the apparel industry's most skilled, accomplished, experienced, and respected leaders, we know Gary will take Ashley Stewart to the next level and beyond as the preeminent brand that delivers uncompromising style, fashion, confidence and empowerment to the Ashley Stewart customer."

Mr. Sheinbaum commented, "I was drawn to the opportunity to lead Ashley Stewart at this important time in the company's development. Ashley Stewart has uniquely passionate and loyal customers and an authentic brand, making it well-positioned for significant expansion in the growing plus segment."

At Tommy Hilfiger, Mr. Sheinbaum expanded the products available on North American e-commerce by offering a great mix of the best products from the company's global assortment. In addition, under his leadership, Tommy Hilfiger's licensing business saw strong results and growth year over year in key categories including women's apparel and outerwear, luggage, tailored men's apparel, kids' apparel, watches and jewelry, and footwear.

He significantly re-positioned the North America retail business and built Tommy's outlet business into the powerhouse that it is today. Throughout North America, he elevated the Tommy Company Store experience through technology and store design.

In apparel innovation, because of Mr. Sheinbaum's foresight, passion, and drive to create a movement, Tommy Hilfiger created Tommy Adaptive, the first global brand to develop collections for people with disabilities, and expanded it into leading retailers including Amazon, Zappos, and Macy's. To create greater awareness for the need for adaptive products, Mr. Sheinbaum championed partnerships with organizations in the adaptive space including and Runway of Dreams, the Special Olympics, and Champions Place.

With Tommy Hilfiger's wholesale business, Mr. Sheinbaum fostered an exceptional, leading partnership with Macy's that reignited the brand in North America in the early 2000s. As the business grew, he opened the brand to new wholesale opportunities and partnerships that supported growth and equity building initiatives.

As a mentor, Mr. Sheinbaum was recognized by associates across Tommy Hilfiger for creating a close knit, people-first workplace.

Mr. Sheinbaum was named Chief Executive Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Americas in September 2014. In this role, he led the North American business and oversaw Tommy Hilfiger's Latin America operations. Previously, Mr. Sheinbaum served as Chief Executive Officer of Tommy Hilfiger, North America beginning in 2009. Since joining the company in 1995, he worked in various capacities including President of Specialty Retail, President of Retail Development for the U.S. wholesale business and Group President, North America for outlet, specialty retail and e-commerce.

Prior to joining PVH, Mr. Sheinbaum was the President of J. Crew Retail for five years. Prior to J. Crew, he was the Managing Director of the Polo Mansion on Madison Avenue. He began his career at Macy's New York in a variety of store line and buying positions.

Mr. Sheinbaum graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Arts in International Business and Spanish. He serves as Chair of the Fashion Institute of Technology Foundation.

Ashley Stewart retained executive search partner Kirk Palmer Associates to assist in filling this role.

About Ashley Stewart

Since its founding in 1991, Ashley Stewart® has stood for uncompromising style, fashion and value, championing the confidence and empowerment of women. Today, Ashley Stewart is a leading omni-channel retailer offering the hottest looks for women sizes 10 to 36 with a significant e-commerce presence at www.AshleyStewart.com and 83 stores across the United States.

