Ashley Stewart® Partners with Kendall + Kylie for Debut Curvy Collection

As entrepreneurs and fashion trailblazers, Kendall and Kylie's collections at Ashley Stewart aim to capture the essence of today's fashion lover: confident, stylish, and trend. Rolled out in three product drops commencing with Holiday 2019 and into early 2020, the new line will include tops, bottoms, dresses, jumpsuits, jackets and accessories, available in sizes 10-24 and starting at $53.00.

"Ashley Stewart's core mission has always been to advocate for women, which includes providing her with equal access to the fashion styles they love, so we're proud to be the brand to launch Kendall + Kylie's first ever inclusively sized collection to the Ashley Stewart family and our ever expanding community base," said James Rhee, Chairman and CEO of Ashley Stewart.

The Ashley Stewart X Kendall + Kylie collection is available for purchase online at AshleyStewart.com.

For more information and to shop the new Ashley Stewart X Kendall + Kylie collection, visit AshleyStewart.com and follow @ByAshleyStewart and @ByAshleyTV on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Ashley Stewart

Ashley Stewart is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that has propelled itself to be on the vanguard of social commerce and purpose-driven business. Since its founding in 1991 in Brooklyn, New York, Ashley Stewart has always stood for uncompromising style, fashion, confidence & empowerment for the woman who flaunts her curves. Today, Ashley Stewart offers the hottest looks with 88 stores across the United States, a leading and global e-commerce presence at www.ashleystewart.com, a powerful social media presence @byashleystewart and a growing multimedia and events arm at AshleyTV. Every year, through the Finding Ashley Stewart Tour, Ashley Stewart traverses the country looking to recognize women who embody the ideals of the Ashley Stewart women: kindness, resilience, confidence, and community leadership. Through #ASGives, Ashley Stewart engages in programs such as the #AshleyCollegeTour to make long-term investments into the communities that have supported the brand for close to 30 years.

About Kendall + Kylie

Pop culture phenomenons and style influencers Kendall and Kylie Jenner have captured the largest audiences in digital media today; an audience they speak to directly and one that admires them for their originality, candor and fashion sense. KENDALL + KYLIE is a modern contemporary collection of refined style and exemplary quality; intelligently positioned for accessibility to the wide market it attracts. KENDALL + KYLIE showcases the duality of two distinct personal styles in one collection comprised of premium fabrics and classic silhouettes. The brand is feminine with a modern edge that emulates the sensibilities of their multi-faceted, fast paced, jet set lifestyle. Kendall is inspired by sophisticated, classic feminine silhouettes made sleek and contemporary; whereas Kylie brings eclectic originality and a signature playful edge. From a marketing perspective, no one stands at the intersection of opportunity and reach like Kendall and Kylie. Social media is their first language, and their global audience is constantly growing. They identify with their otherwise unapproachable lifestyle, made possible by the raw transparency offered by social media. As a brand they offer global marketing campaigns that showcase the seasonal collections across multiple product categories that appeal to a unique and diverse audience.

The brand can be found in over 1,200 stores worldwide and online with partners such as Selfridges, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Revolve and Rent the Runway.

SOURCE Ashley Stewart

Related Links

https://www.ashleystewart.com

