Ashley Tisdale Joins The Allergan 'Women Who Know' Campaign

Allergan, the maker of the #1-prescribed branded birth control pill by OB/GYNs, 1 Lo Loestrin ® Fe (norethindrone acetate and ethinyl estradiol tablets, ethinyl estradiol tablets and ferrous fumarate tablets), has chosen Tisdale to represent the 'Woman Who Knows,' a confident, savvy and empowered woman looking to be proactive about her individual journey with pregnancy prevention. As ambassador for the 'Women Who Know' campaign, Tisdale calls on women who may be seeking to prevent pregnancy for a variety of reasons, whether it be work, education, travel before starting a family or a mom who isn't quite ready to further expand her family. This campaign acts as a resource for these women as they seek information about their options, including Lo Loestrin Fe.

"Women have a lot of options available to them when it comes to pregnancy prevention, and that comes with a lot of confusion, which is why it's important to be informed," said Ashley Tisdale. "I'm thrilled to be working with Allergan on behalf of Lo Loestrin® Fe to call attention to the 'Women Who Know' campaign, and I hope to use my platform to inspire women across the nation to open up a conversation with their healthcare providers — and join me in becoming a 'Woman Who Knows.'"

Ashley appears in educational video content alongside OB/GYN Dr. Lakeisha Richardson, in which she encourages other women to ask questions and engage experts on subjects related to contraception that they may not know everything about. This video and more content with Tisdale are now live on LoLoestrin.com and across Lo Loestrin Fe social media channels.

"We launched this campaign to encourage and empower women across the country to seek out the right resources and ask questions about their options when it comes to contraception, whether they're looking to start a conversation with their healthcare provider for the first time, expand their contraceptive journey into prescription products or just learn a little bit more about a method they are currently using, like Lo Loestrin® Fe," said Erin Capra, Associate VP of Marketing for Allergan Women's Health. "We joined forces with Ashley Tisdale, a smart, talented and successful woman, to create content that supports and inspires women as they seek out credible resources when it comes to preventing pregnancy."

Dr. Lakeisha Richardson, a board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist and paid consultant of Allergan, also plays a role in the content to answer and address questions from Ashley and show that it's possible to have open, honest conversations about contraception. As a specialist in gynecology, she provides insights and answers some of the most commonly asked questions when it comes to oral contraception, helping Ashley become a 'Woman Who Knows' and encouraging other women to educate themselves about their options.

"Having practiced as an OB/GYN in my community for almost 10 years, I work with women every day who have questions when it comes to pregnancy prevention, so I hope that through this campaign I can help provide women with the resources to make an informed decision about their birth control," said Dr. Lakeisha Richardson, F.A.C.O.G.. "I am honored to have been asked to participate, and I hope that through the content we are launching today I can help prepare young women everywhere for a candid discussion with their healthcare provider about their options, including Lo Loestrin® Fe."

To see the content created and learn more about one birth control option, visit LoLoestrin.com .

What is Lo Loestrin® Fe?

Lo Loestrin Fe is a prescription birth control pill used for the prevention of pregnancy. If you are moderately obese, discuss with your healthcare provider whether Lo Loestrin Fe is appropriate for you.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

WARNING TO WOMEN WHO SMOKE



Do not use Lo Loestrin Fe if you smoke cigarettes and are over 35 years old. Smoking increases your risk of serious cardiovascular side effects (heart and blood vessel problems) from birth control pills, including death from heart attack, blood clots, or stroke. This risk increases with age and the number of cigarettes you smoke.



Who should not take Lo Loestrin Fe?

Do not use Lo Loestrin Fe if you have or have had blood clots, history of heart attack or stroke, high blood pressure that medicine cannot control, breast cancer or any cancer that is sensitive to female hormones, liver disease or liver tumors, unexplained bleeding from the vagina, if you are or may be pregnant, or if you take Hepatitis C drugs containing ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir, with or without dasabuvir, as this may increase levels of liver enzymes in the blood.

What else should I know about taking Lo Loestrin Fe?

Treatment with Lo Loestrin Fe should be stopped if you have a blood clot, and at least 4 weeks before and through 2 weeks after major surgery. You should not take Lo Loestrin Fe any earlier than 4 weeks after having a baby, or if you are breastfeeding. If you experience yellowing of the skin or eyes due to problems with your liver, you should stop taking Lo Loestrin Fe. If you are pre-diabetic or diabetic, your doctor should monitor you while using Lo Loestrin Fe. Your doctor should evaluate you if you have any significant change in headaches or irregular menstrual bleeding.

What are the most serious risks of taking Lo Loestrin Fe?

Lo Loestrin Fe increases the risk of serious conditions including blood clots, stroke, and heart attack. These can be life-threatening or lead to permanent disability.

What are the possible side effects of Lo Loestrin Fe?

The most common side effects reported by women taking Lo Loestrin Fe in a study were nausea/vomiting, headache, spotting or bleeding between menstrual periods, painful menstruation, weight change, breast tenderness, acne, abdominal pain, anxiety, and depression.

Birth control pills do not protect you against any sexually transmitted disease, including HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for Lo Loestrin Fe: http://www.allergan.com/assets/pdf/loloestrin_pi.pdf

