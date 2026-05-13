Ashley Wineland's 'Love + Heartbreak' Tour Brings her Emotional and Empowering Album 'Wineland' to Nationwide Audiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Touring Country Artist Ashley Wineland has announced that she will embark on her cross-country "Love + Heartbreak" tour, kicking off on May 21, 2026, with high-energy performances set to smolder stages in venues and festivals in over fifty U.S. cities.

The album that inspired the tour, "Wineland," produced by Grammy-nominated Marti Frederiksen (Carrie Underwood, Aerosmith) at Sienna Studios in Nashville, creates a visual world in the mind's eye, inviting music-lovers to step into the journey alongside Wineland.

The tour and the album bring a live-out-loud celebration of the human connection while showcasing the duality of love and loss and the spaces where the two collide. Both Wineland's long-time loyal and newly converted fans are sure to be impacted by the relatable and commanding songs and stories.

According to Wineland, "The Love + Heartbreak tour is an immersive experience. The team and I have been diligently working to craft a musical encounter and an enduring memory to carry for years to come."

Wineland continues, "My beloved Winelanders have patiently anticipated the launch of this grassroots independent album. I credit their love and support, which have carried this project through to the finish line. The time has come for us to sing the 'Wineland' album face to face at the top of our lungs together!"

The "Love + Heartbreak" tour will deliver performances that are raw, real, and 100% Ashley Wineland; foregoing the over-the-top bells and whistles.

Describing her love affair with story-rich songwriting and memorable melodies, Wineland states, "What I love about music is that it can express every emotion and doesn't hesitate to communicate truth. Between the stories these songs impart and the realization that we all have so much to commune with each other, the songs represent a moment for all of us to live in the present…to laugh, dance, cry, and feel all the feels together as a collective, reminding us that this is what it means to be human. This is the beauty of live music where we can share both heartbreaking and heart touching themes as a collective."

Ashley Wineland's voracious vocals and soulful sounds have left an indelible impression with music audiences, amassing a dedicated global colossal fanbase of over one million on social media. Possessing the impassioned spirit of an old-world troubadour, Wineland's enthralling songs strike a chord of authenticity while capturing the heartbeat of the heartland. For breaking news and tour dates, visit the official website at www.ashleywineland.com. Also, learn more at http://www.youtube.com/c/ashleywineland and https://open.spotify.com/artist/60ldQrVz9fNI5lZwVqK2dc?si=JXCkBhMqQtK71qpLribKtA.

For media inquiries and interviews, contact Kiki Plesha at [email protected].

Contact:

Kiki Plesha

Ashley E. Productions, LLC

***@ashleywineland.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13144101

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Ashley E. Productions, LLC