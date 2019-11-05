Ashley Winslow Joins Nonprofit Biotech Odylia Therapeutics as Chief Scientific Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Winslow, Ph.D, joins Odylia Therapeutics as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Winslow will oversee scientific operations and strategy development with a focus on expanding partnerships to enable Odylia to change the way gene therapies are brought to clinic. Dr. Winslow states, "Odylia presents an amazing opportunity to shift the paradigm for ultra-rare disease drug development and bring life changing treatments to people living with rare disease, regardless of prevalence or commercial interest. I'm excited to be part of the organization especially as we embark on our lead program, RPGRIP1."

Dr. Winslow comes to Odylia most recently from the Orphan Disease Center at the University of Pennsylvania where she was the Senior Director of Portfolio Development and Translational Research. Prior to the Orphan Disease Center, she worked at Pfizer as an Associate Director of Neuroscience Genetics. Dr. Winslow received her Ph.D from the University of Cambridge in Medical Genetics and Molecular Cell Biology and completed her Bachelors degrees in Chemistry and Anthropology from the University of Florida.

"We are thrilled to have Ashley join Odylia," said Scott Dorfman, Odylia's Chief Executive Officer. "Her expertise in gene therapy and clinical development as well as her strength in partnership building positions us for our next phase of growth as an organization. I believe Odylia can truly achieve our goal of bringing rare targets to clinic with Dr. Winslow at the helm."

About Odylia

Odylia Therapeutics utilizes a unique, non-profit business model to accelerate the development of gene therapies for people with inherited retinal disease, changing the way treatments are brought from the lab to the clinic. Odylia focuses on bringing treatment for rare eye disease from the lab into clinical trials using AAV technology and other gene delivery techniques. There are more than 300 known genetic forms of Inherited Retinal Disease (IRD) that lead to blindness. Most are extremely rare, affecting only one in a million people worldwide. Today, there is pre-clinical proof-of-concept for treatments for more than 30 of these diseases, with more being discovered every day. Because these diseases are so rare, there is little commercial interest, leaving Odylia Therapeutics to find a way to move these potential therapies into clinical trials to prevent blindness. For more information, please visit Odylia.org

