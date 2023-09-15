Ashley Zych Steps into New Role as Director of Search Marketing at Aroluxe Marketing, Paving the Way for Client-Centric Growth

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroluxe Marketing, a leading Tennessee-based marketing agency, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Ashley Zych to the position of Director of Search Marketing.

Ashley, who has been an integral part of the Aroluxe team since 2019, will be stepping into this new role to drive further growth and innovation in the realm of search marketing.

Starting her journey at Aroluxe as an SEO Strategist, Ashley quickly demonstrated her exceptional skills in analyzing client data and crafting effective strategies to enhance website traffic. "Ashley's dedication and expertise have played a pivotal role in the company's success, leading to her elevation to this new and crucial position," says Aroluxe CEO David Johnson.

In her previous role as SEO Lead, Ashley was responsible for a wide range of duties, including analyzing client analytics, executing on-page and off-page SEO, content creation, and delegating tasks to her team to ensure the achievement of project goals.

"Ashley's role change is a testament to Aroluxe's commitment to fostering talent and innovation within its ranks," says Johnson. "Her transition to the Director of Search Marketing role is an upgrade and a significant step towards her upcoming partnership at Aroluxe, set to commence in January next year."

This innovative approach aims to empower team members to make informed decisions based on the data they review, ultimately enhancing the client experience. Additionally, Ashley will dedicate more time to developing strategies that will drive Aroluxe's growth and discover novel methods to amplify clients' digital marketing success.

"This new role will give me the time and ability to deep dive into analytics for each client and make a deeper plan about how to move them forward each month and year," says Ashley. "I am very excited to see how much we can improve client KPIs."

Ashley's journey to her current position is marked by her diverse background. Born and raised in Orlando, FL, she pursued a BA in Graphic and Interactive Communications from Ringling College of Art and Design.

Initially starting in graphic design, she transitioned to corporate marketing and event planning. Over time, her fascination with SEO grew, driven by her analytical mindset and her appreciation for the measurable impact of her work.

Ashley's dedication to staying current in the field is evident through her possession of various Google Certifications, and she continues to bolster her expertise with yearly SEO certificates.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Ashley is an avid yoga enthusiast and a passionate gamer. She is currently working towards becoming a certified yoga instructor in her spare time.

Ashley's role change is a testament to Aroluxe's commitment to fostering talent and innovation within its ranks. Her transition to the role of Director of Search Marketing is not only an upgrade but also a significant step towards her upcoming partnership at Aroluxe, set to commence in January next year.

For media inquiries or more information about Ashley Zych's new role and Aroluxe Marketing, please contact Stacy McCloud at 615-870-9088 or [email protected]

ABOUT AROLUXE MARKETING:

Aroluxe is a leading full-service traditional and digital advertising agency based in Brentwood, TN, that helps businesses of all niches and sizes grow and thrive through effective and creative marketing strategies. Our primary goal is to help run your business so that you can focus on growing it.

Whether you are starting from the ground up or already have an established business, through various services, our advertising and marketing experts can help bridge the gap between data and your customers to achieve optimal business growth.

Our talented and experienced staff consists of experts in the following fields to meet all your business marketing needs.

Brand Strategy and Development

Digital and SEO Development/Optimization

Social Media Advertising & Management

Public Relations (Traditional, Non-Traditional, and Reputation Management)

Traditional Media Placement

Media Buying and Production

Campaign Strategy

Website Development and Design

Graphic Design

Video Production

++ more

Get to know our team and learn more about our innovative marketing strategies by visiting our website, www.aroluxe.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stacy McCloud

Aroluxe Head of Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Aroluxe