ASHLING PARTNERS ACQUIRES REVEAL GROUP TO EXPAND MULTIMODAL AUTOMATION™ SOLUTIONS

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashling Partners, a global leader in Intelligent Automation (IA) and digital transformation solutions, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Reveal Group. This acquisition is a pivotal step in Ashling Partners' strategy to enhance its Multimodal Automation™ capabilities, a modern approach to successful automation transformation, encompassing multiple modes of program operations to achieve enterprise business outcomes.

This strategic move will draw upon Reveal Group's existing relationships across Intelligent Automation technology partners, well-established North American client base, and deep industry expertise spanning healthcare, banking, financial services, and manufacturing. Reveal Group's proprietary automation acceleration tools, Reveal RoboSuite®, make a valuable addition to the acquisition by enhancing automation efficiency and scalability.

"This acquisition is more than just expanding our portfolio—it's about deepening our ability to deliver sophisticated Multimodal Automation™ solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients," said Marshall Sied, co-founder of Ashling Partners. "We're bringing on board not only valuable technology but also a team of experts who will help us unlock new possibilities for organizations looking to drive seamless digital transformation."

Integrating Reveal Group's strengths in client enablement, quality automation development, and commitment to AI-powered innovation with Ashling Partner's Multimodal Automation™ approach, enables Ashling Partners to deliver more comprehensive automation services to clients across a variety of business functions and elevates its expansion efforts into Canada.

"Reveal Group joining Ashling Partners presents a very exciting opportunity for both our teams and clients, enabling us to invest in talent and expand our integrated, high-value solutions," said Xavier Hanson, Partner at Reveal Group. "This acquisition enhances our ability to provide our clients with a broader range of services, including a global delivery model and process intelligence expertise. It's a win-win situation for all parties involved."

The joining of Reveal Group and Ashling Partners' talent and resources presents a significant opportunity for growth and innovation. Together, the firms remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.

Ashling Partners board member Michael Heric, partner and head of global automation at Bain & Company, which is an investor in Ashling as well as a key strategic partner of the business, commented: "Bain & Company is excited by the great potential from the combination of Ashling Partners and Reveal Group to continue to build a world-leading global automation and AI implementation provider. With AI technology having a profound and fast-expanding impact across all industries, advice on automation and AI implementations is a top priority for businesses, including our Bain clients worldwide. We believe this deal will ensure Ashling Partners remains right at the forefront in delivering best-in-class advice and support to meet this critical business need."

About Ashling Partners:

Ashling Partners is a global leader in Intelligent Automation consulting, dedicated to transforming the end-to-end automation journey for organizations. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI, Ashling Partners enhances customer, supplier, and employee experiences by delivering tailored automation solutions. Using a Multimodal Automation™ approach, Ashling Partners scales enterprise automation programs that generate up to 10x in quantifiable ROI. Ashling Partners' expertise spans across industries, enabling businesses to streamline processes, reduce operational costs, and boost productivity. From initial value identification to full-scale implementation, Ashling Partners ensures a seamless transition towards automation, fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth.

About Reveal Group:

Reveal Group is an award-winning, industry leading, and highly accredited Intelligent Automation services company. We have been helping clients Automate Better™ since 2005. Our expert team implements automation solutions that deliver significant economic payback and improve business performance, fast. For more information, visit www.revealgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

