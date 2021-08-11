Ashling Partners Announces New Chief Growth Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashling Partners, a global intelligent process automation consulting firm that drives efficiency and business process improvements through best-in-class techniques and technology, has recently appointed Michael DeLeonardis as Chief Growth Officer.

As Ashling Partners continues to grow as a recognized leader in robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation (IA) across industries, DeLeonardis' leadership will be instrumental in broadening the company's consulting services network and ensuring clients and partners have the best experience while enabling further growth.

Marshal Sied, co-founder of Ashling Partners commented on DeLeonardis' new role with the firm. "We are very excited to have Mike join our leadership team. We have seen significant growth over the last few years. Mike has a successful track record in creating more structure and predictability to fast-growing companies to lay a foundation for future growth. He balances that process with a sense of accountability and entrepreneurship that we want to maintain in our culture. We are excited for our people, our clients, and our partners in the value we believe they will see from Mike."

DeLeonardis joins Ashling Partners from Intangent, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. Throughout his career, DeLeonardis has led global sales and marketing organizations and has spent time at both service companies as well as fast-growing SaaS institutions.

"The convergence of hyperautomation technology adoption with the emergence of Ashling Partner as a business outcome-focused leader in the space creates a foundation for innovation that any business looking to modernize through automation should consider. This environment coupled with the team at Ashling Partners has me excited to join a growing company within a growing industry," said DeLeonardis

Ashling Partners is a global intelligent process automation consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, IL. Ashling Partners offers full-lifecycle business process services including business process discovery, design, automation, and change management. Services also include the advisory, implementation and ongoing support of robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent automation, OCR, and machine learning solutions to help enterprise clients digitize their operations and drive results. For more information about Ashling Partners, please visit www.ashlingpartners.com.

