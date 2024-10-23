Ashling Partners Recognized as a UiPath 2024 Partner of the Year Award Winner

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashling Partners today announced it has been named a UiPath 2024 Partner of the Year at the annual UiPath FORWARD conference in Las Vegas. The awards recognize partners who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to helping organizations bring AI to life in the enterprise through automation. Ashling Partners was awarded the AI and Automation Growth Partner of the Year winner for the Worldwide and AMER region during FORWARD, the largest global gathering of automation professionals.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the UiPath 2024 AI and Automation Worldwide Partner of the Year and AMER Partner of the Year," said Marshall Sied, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at Ashling Partners. "These awards are a testament to the power of the partner ecosystem and the collective drive to transform businesses through automation and AI. UiPath's commitment to innovation and collaboration makes them outstanding to team with, and together, we are helping our clients achieve unprecedented outcomes. We look forward to continuing to build on this success, delivering intelligent automation solutions that shape the future of work."

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end automation platform and is designed to transform the way humans work. For any organization or enterprise seeking to harness the power of AI to gain competitive advantage, UiPath can operationalize AI through automation—seamlessly integrating intelligence into everyday operations, automating all knowledge work, upleveling employees, and successfully implementing AI solutions. UiPath is evolving long-standing investments in robotic process automation, generative AI, and specialized AI, and introducing new agentic automation capabilities for maximum efficiency and choice.

"I'm thrilled to congratulate Ashling Partners on its recognition as a 2024 UiPath Partner of the Year," said Bron Hastings, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Ecosystems at UiPath. "For businesses to turn AI potential into AI results, they need automation at scale. As a UiPath partner, Ashling Partners is excelling at helping their customers transform their operations through AI and automation to achieve unparalleled results. The UiPath Platform delivers robust results by combining agentic and robotic automation, machine learning, natural language processing, and new GenAI capabilities like Autopilot for Everyone. Our partners are critical to enabling customers to achieve impactful business outcomes through their AI investments."

Ashling Partners is a global leader in Intelligent Automation consulting, dedicated to transforming the end-to-end automation journey for organizations. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI, Ashling Partners enhances customer, supplier, and employee experiences by delivering tailored automation solutions. Using a multimodal automation approach, Ashling Partners scales enterprise automation programs that generate up to 10x in quantifiable ROI. Ashling Partners' expertise spans across industries, enabling businesses to streamline processes, reduce operational costs, and boost productivity. From initial value identification to full-scale implementation, Ashling Partners ensures a seamless transition towards automation, fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth.

