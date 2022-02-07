Ashok Kuruganti Joins Board of EyeCare4Kids™

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeCare4Kids™, the nation's largest nonprofit provider of vision screenings, eye exams, and eyeglasses for underprivileged children, today announced that Mr. Ashok Kuruganti has accepted a board position within the organization.

Ashok Kuruganti

Ashok started his career in enterprise Software at Oracle in 1991 and rose to executive ranks very quickly holding SVP and CRO at some of the world's most notable Hypergrowth Enterprise software technologies companies. He currently works at Pluralsight as a Senior Strategic Account Executive and will join the board immediately.

Mr. Kuruganti's role on the board will include outreach to many in the software and tech industries, as well as offering expert advice to the organization as EyeCare4Kids expands services both on a domestic and international level.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Ashok join our board of directors," says Joseph Carbone, EyeCare4Kids Founder, President and CEO. "We have admired his career achievements from a distance and his dedication to being the best in every aspect of his life. We understand the role technology plays in our ambitious development and expansion plans, and we will value Ashok's input as we grow to provide eye care services to children and families around the globe."

Mr. Kuruganti is committed to "doing good," and has spent multiple years helping the American Diabetes Association's Tour de Cure in the Seattle area. In a peculiar and fun twist, it's valuable to note that back in the day, Ashok toured as a guest guitarist with Steppenwolf.

"Proper and professional eye care opens a world of possibilities to any child, anywhere," says Mr. Kuruganti. "The world is becoming more technology-based every day and each child deserves the right to professional screenings, eye care, and eyeglasses as they discover how to change the world in their own way. I am happy and excited to offer my expertise and life experience to help these children realize their overall potential."

EyeCare4Kids (www.EyeCare4Kids.org), a 501C3 charity, was founded in 2001 by Joseph & Jan Carbone to provide underprivileged children and families with professional vision screenings, eye exams, and eyeglasses. Through corporate and individual donations, the non-profit has served nearly 500,000 children globally (which is over $150M in professional services provided).

Contact: Doug Jardine, 801.638.5020

