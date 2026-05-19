Ashore Oceanfront Hotel Joins Marriott Bonvoy

Ocean City's premier full service hotel and dining destination to join Tribute Portfolio and is offering 3,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points per night

OCEAN CITY, Md., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean City's celebrated shorefront haven, Ashore Oceanfront Hotel ("Ashore") has joined the Marriott family and the Bonvoy rewards program. Guests can now book their next retreat to Ashore on Marriott.com and Bonvoy members can earn and redeem loyalty points. In the coming months, Ashore will join Marriott's acclaimed Tribute Portfolio, Marriott's family of independent full-service hotels offering localized travel experiences in the world's in-demand travel destinations. Ashore Oceanfront Hotel is offering 3,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points, any day of the week, nightly for stays through the end of year.

Ashore Oceanfront Hotel is Ocean City's only hotel destination serving food and libations on the beach. Ashore Oceanfront Hotel's award-winning dining destination for elevated coastal cuisine, Tide Room, at dusk.

"Featuring panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and the tranquil Assawoman Bay, oceanside food & beverage service and amenities, the region's premium event and wedding spaces, spacious, well-appointed guest rooms, Ocean City's award-winning destination restaurant, Tide Room, as well as one of the city's only beach bars serving on the sand, Ashore defines a new standard of destination travel on the Maryland coast —and now it comes with the added perks of Marriott Bonvoy," said Ashore Oceanfront General Manager Zoe Jankovic.

The standout destination set on prime beachfront location in Ocean City, Maryland underwent substantial gut renovations and further upgrades to the hotel are wrapping up as part of the Marriott affiliation, including a complete re-imagining of the property's market-leading event and banquet spaces, lobby check in experience, café, fitness center, and other guest-facing upgrades to meet Marriott's world-class guest experience standards.

With 250 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, including 15 multi-room suites, the property caters to individuals, families (including pets), and groups of all sizes. Guest rooms feature a modern design palette of calming nautical and earth tones. Amenities include 55-inch flatscreen televisions, high-speed Wi-Fi, coffee makers, and mini-fridges. All rooms offer private balconies with water views. The contemporary bathrooms are equipped with white quartz countertops and oversized mirrors featuring dimmable backlighting. Guests can enjoy a custom line of bespoke beauty products in eco-friendly packaging provided in-room.

Ashore offers guests and visitors five exceptional dining experiences from day to night:

Tide Room , serving elevated but approachable American fare and fresh seafood, has been recognized with Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence in 2025 and was recognized as one of the top 10% of restaurants worldwide by Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards

, serving elevated but approachable American fare and fresh seafood, has been recognized with in 2025 and was recognized as one of the top 10% of restaurants worldwide by Beachside bar , Wahoo Beach Bar , featuring live music, light food and a signature cocktail menu – right on the sand

, featuring live music, light food and a signature cocktail menu – right on the sand Newly repositioned 3,000 square foot deck and event space, The Shore Deck, overlooking the Dunes of Ocean City and Atlantic Ocean beyond, serving as the hotel's waterview gathering area and the region's premier wedding space

overlooking the Dunes of Ocean City and Atlantic Ocean beyond, serving as the hotel's waterview gathering area and the region's premier wedding space Indoor tavern, The Taproom, serving local brews and cocktails accompanied by sports entertainment

serving local brews and cocktails accompanied by sports entertainment Signature café, Ashore Things, serving morning coffee and light grab-n-go bites and sundries

Custom beach umbrellas and lounge chairs line the hotel's beachfront and outdoor pool, while Adirondack chairs with cozy blankets surround firepits, taking guests from sun-soaked afternoons to sunset cocktails. Guests are encouraged to order food and cocktails directly from their beach chairs, on the resort's fully-serviced beach, a unique feature for Ocean City. Guests can also enjoy Ashore's fitness center, book a surfing lesson, fishing adventure, or hit the links at one of the 16 award-winning golf courses within 10 miles of the property.

Unveiling a top to bottom renovation of one of Ocean City's largest event spaces, Ashore offers 14 meeting rooms with 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor flexible function spaces, a Ballroom with 7,500 square feet that can accommodate up to 1,000 people and a Beachside Pavilion perfect for wedding receptions, private beach parties and team building activities. The picturesque oceanfront venue offers a variety of reception options: the Waterfront Beach Pavilion, The Shore Deck, and the two oversized Ballrooms. Packages include discounted room rates, guest amenities, complimentary menu tastings, and Oceanview suite upgrades for newlyweds.

The property is managed by Stonebridge and was purchased in 2022 by a joint venture between an affiliate of Certares Real Estate Management LLC and affiliates of Monomoy Property Ventures LLC (MPV) and Highlands Investments LLC.

About Ashore Oceanfront Hotel

Located at 10100 Coastal Highway, Ashore Oceanfront Hotel is Ocean City, Maryland's newest lifestyle destination for experiential stays, coastal dining, and thoughtfully curated events. Nestled in North Beach, Ashore features 250 reimagined guest rooms and suites, designed with sun-bleached woods, soft textures, and a soothing palette inspired by the shoreline. Ashore is home to four vibrant food and beverage concepts and over 40,000 square feet of distinctive event space that's newly reimagined to host unforgettable weddings, relaxed family getaways, romantic escapes, and corporate gatherings that prioritize connection over convention. Guests are invited to unwind across expansive lounging decks, enjoy private beach access with sweeping Atlantic views, and immerse themselves in a dynamic lineup of live music and activities. As part of the Marriott portfolio, Ashore proudly welcomes Marriott Bonvoy members to earn and redeem points throughout their stay.

Ashore Oceanfront Hotel has been recognized with the USA Today 10 Best "Best New Hotels" award, "Best of Ocean City" and multiple awards for outstanding wedding venue from Loverly, The Knot and WeddingWire, and has also been nominated for the Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Readers' Choice Awards and The Stella Awards. Tide Room was recognized with Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence in 2025 and as one of the top 10% of restaurants worldwide by Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards in 2025. For more information please call Ashore at (410) 524-3535; find on Instagram: @ashoreoceanfrontocmd and @tideroomashore, on Facebook: Ashore Oceanfront Hotel | Ocean City MD | Facebook or visit ashoreoceanfronthotel.com. For more information about weddings and events, contact Director of Sales Christopher Salyer at (410) 390-4011 or by email at [email protected]

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression. Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.

Contact:

Ashore

(410) 524-3535

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashore Oceanfront Hotel