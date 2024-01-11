Ashore Resort & Beach Club Named one of USA Today's "10 Best New Hotels Across the US" for 2024

The stunning new 250-room resort has quickly become Ocean City, Maryland's premier beachfront destination

OCEAN CITY, Md., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashore Resort & Beach Club has been awarded top recognition as one of ten "Best New Hotels" in America for 2024, according to the USA Today 10Best Awards.

The stunning view from Ashore Resort & Beach Club's Deluxe King Studio.

Handpicked from a panel comprising USA Today editors, 10Best.com professionals, and various relevant expert contributors, Ashore Resort & Beach Club emerged triumphant among an initial pool of 20 qualified new and repositioned hotel nominees, based on a nationwide vote. This marks a major win for the property, which is preparing for its first full summer season in 2024 after completing comprehensive renovations in 2023.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best new hotels in the country," shared Kane Kennedy, General Manager of Ashore Resort & Beach Club. "This accolade is a testament to our extraordinary team, who have helped bring to life Ashore's commitment to best-in-region resort programming, upscale service, and exceptional oceanfront dining and experiences for our cherished guests."

Ashore Resort & Beach Club boasts 250 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, including 15 multi-room suites, catering to individuals, families, and groups of all sizes. The redesigned rooms feature modern décor in calming earth tones, plush bedding, sophisticated lighting fixtures, 55-inch flatscreen televisions, and private balconies with breathtaking beach views.

The resort offers five brand new food and beverage concepts, providing guests with diverse options from day to night:

Tide Room: A destination restaurant serving elevated American fare and fresh seafood.

Wahoo Beach Bar: A beachside bar featuring live music and a signature cocktail menu.

The Shore Deck: A newly repositioned 3,000 square feet deck and event space overlooking the Dunes of Ocean City and the Atlantic Ocean.

The Taproom: An indoor tavern serving local brews and cocktails.

Ashore Things: A signature café offering morning coffee and light grab-n-go bites.

Ashore offers daily programming designed with guests of all ages in mind, including live music, mermaid lessons, beachside bonfires, food & beverage tastings and events, and more. The property also offers a wide range of amenities, services, and accommodations perfect for large groups, corporate meetings, private events, and weddings.

Ashore Resort & Beach Club is located at 10100 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842.

Reservations can be made at https://ashoreresortoceancity.com/ | Phone: (410) 524-3535

ABOUT ASHORE RESORT & BEACH CLUB

Embark on a coastal retreat at Ashore Resort & Beach Club, now open in Ocean City, Maryland. Ashore has redefined the travel experience with its prime beachfront location, breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, impeccable accommodations, and world-class dining. The resort boasts 250 fully renovated guest rooms and suites designed for individuals, families, and groups, featuring modern decor, luxurious bedding, and private balconies with scenic beach views. Indulge in diverse culinary experiences at the resort's five food and beverage concepts, including the Tide Room and Wahoo Beach Bar. With an outdoor pool, beachfront cabanas, and fully serviced beach, Ashore stands as the ultimate destination for effortless luxury on the enchanting Maryland coast.

SOURCE Ashore Resort & Beach Club