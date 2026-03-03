Complex Lien Resolution Expert, Ashton Covey, Joins Juraspring as Director of Lien Resolution Services

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juraspring, a leader in Mass Tort Lien Resolution services, announced today that lien resolution and mass tort expert, Ashton Covey, has joined as Director of Lien Resolution Services. As Director of Lien Resolution Services, Ashton will oversee the lien resolution process from eligibility verification through final resolution and distribution of funds. She will serve as a primary point of contact for partnering law firms, providing strategic guidance and hands-on support to ensure a seamless and transparent process. Ashton also collaborates on the development and implementation of technology solutions designed to enhance efficiency and scalability across operations.

Ashton brings a wealth of experience. She has contributed to some of the most significant mass tort cases in the industry and is a trusted partner to leading mass tort firms and other key third-party administrators. Ashton brings a powerful combination of operational expertise and an unwavering commitment to client services, which elevates Juraspring's ability to deliver efficient client-focused lien resolution.

"We are thrilled to have Ashton join the growing Juraspring team. She is a recognized and trusted leader in the lien resolution industry, and her experience and expertise are a benefit to both Juraspring and our clients," said Rachel Stoering, Esq., Managing Director of Juraspring.

"I'm excited to join Juraspring and collaborate with such a highly respected and forward-thinking team," Ashton said. "My focus is on helping attorneys confidently navigate the complexities of lien resolution administration while ensuring a transparent, efficient process for their clients."

Juraspring brings together top legal service industry experts to reinstate the efficiencies anticipated in mass tort and class action settlements. From initial program architecture through final distribution, Juraspring brings decades of specialized expertise to every phase, ensuring cases move with precision and transparency.

About Juraspring

Juraspring partners with law firms nationwide to navigate the complexities of mass tort and class action settlement administration. Specializing in healthcare lien resolution, strategic consulting, and distribution solutions, Juraspring's experts guide clients from initial program design through final distribution to ensure precision, accountability, and clarity at every phase of the settlement lifecycle.

With deep expertise, Juraspring's leadership team has successfully managed some of the nation's most complex settlement programs across pharmaceutical, medical device, exposure, and other complex litigations. Their proven track record includes resolving tens of thousands of subrogation claims while achieving substantial reductions that maximize claimants' net recoveries. Juraspring excels at mastering the sophisticated mechanics that others find overwhelming to deliver precise and transparent expertise that matters. To learn more, visit www.Juraspring.com.

SOURCE Juraspring