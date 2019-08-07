Ashton-Drake Creates Lifelike Doll To Comfort Memory Care Individuals
Aug 07, 2019, 08:08 ET
NILES, Ill., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon a legacy of creating high-quality, realistic baby dolls since 1985, Ashton-Drake introduces Kayla the Comfort Doll, a doll designed for those living with the effects of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. It is a special addition in the company's So Truly Real® Cuddling Comfort line of therapeutic dolls, and recently won the prestigious 2019 Today's Caregiver Friendly Award which celebrates an organization that has created something that not only helps a caregiver care for loved ones, but also improves quality of life in the process. Kayla is handcrafted in RealTouch® vinyl to resemble the look and feel of baby-soft skin, is 18 inches, and has a proportionately weighted cloth body to provide the experience of holding a real baby. She invites touch and contemplation with such details as wrinkled skin, hand-painted fingernails and hand-rooted hair. Her ultra-soft velour sleeper and cap are thoughtfully made as well to add to the overall tactile experience and are removable, so Kayla's wardrobe can be expanded with newborn-sized outfits and accessories.
The concept of doll therapy for dementia patients has been met with favorable results in memory care facilities. Comfort dolls have been known to improve patients' moods, provide a calming influence, and give a sense of focus. Kathy Wilhelm, Senior Marketing Manager behind Kayla, has received positive feedback from those who have seen results first-hand. "The effects of Alzheimer's are overwhelming, both on the patients and their families," she explains. "We have heard from caregivers who tell us that Kayla calls to mind some of the best and most loving parts of a patient's memory. The doll gives them a way to feel needed."
But Kayla's influence extends beyond the original purpose. "Customers who have purchased the doll for non-memory care individuals have told us she provides comfort for them as well," added Wilhelm.
Kayla The Comfort Doll is available for $119.99, with a portion of each purchase supporting Alzheimer's research. Visit www.ashtondrake.com/kayla for details.
