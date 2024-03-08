ASHTON-DRAKE RELEASES LIFE-SIZE GROGU-INSPIRED FIGURE

NILES, Ill., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashton-Drake, known for their realism and artistry in portrait figures, is proud to introduce their newest creation—the Grogu™ Collector's Edition Portrait Figure. The culmination of countless hours of research, design work, and handcraftsmanship, it is a striking 1:1 scale homage to the beloved character.

1:1 scale Grogu figure from Ashton Drake. Order at Ashtondrake.com.

Since debuting in Star Wars: The Mandalorian™, Grogu—originally known as "The Child"—has been delighting audiences with a mysterious backstory and adorable appearance. With this portrait figure, fans can now bring home an exciting collector's edition tribute crafted with the passion and attention-to-detail Ashton-Drake is famous for.

Key Features:

Impressive sizing: A 1:1 scale 15.4675" height.

Handcraftsmanship: Multiple layers of hand painting and dry brushing with hand-applied "fuzz" hair.

Remarkable character resemblance: Hand-painted eyes, an endearing smile, and textured skin capture Grogu's charming appearance and personality.

Superior materials: Comes to life in premium artist's resin, with replica fabric costuming.

Posability: Articulated at head and shoulders for dynamic displays.

This Grogu™ Portrait Figure, complete with prized Razor Crest shifter knob, is backed by Ashton-Drake's 365-Day guarantee and available at an exceptional price. To learn more and secure your own, visit www.ashtondrake.com/grogu today.

About Ashton-Drake: Ashton-Drake, an affiliate of the Bradford Exchange, has been enthusiasts' go-to source of lifelike dolls and collectibles for over 35 years. Offering the finest artistry, premium materials, and creative innovations, they proudly serve customers worldwide.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.

