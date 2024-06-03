ASHTON-DRAKE RELEASES PREMIUM "RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER®" MASTERPIECE FIGURE COLLECTION

NILES, Ill., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashton-Drake, known for their realism and artistry in dolls and collectible figures, is proud to introduce their newest collector series—the "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer®" Masterpiece Figure Collection https://bit.ly/AshtonDrakeRudolphTheRedNosedReindeer. The culmination of countless hours of research, design work, and expert craftsmanship, each issue features authentic recreations of characters from the 1964 TV special.

With this subscription plan, collectors will receive Rudolph, his elf friend Hermey, two North Pole rabbits, and the Misfit Airplane as the first issue. After that, more of these iconic figure such as "Yukon Cornelius" and "Santa" will begin to ship one at a time.

Key Features:

Attention to detail: Remarkable character resemblance: From Hermey's swoop of blonde hair and blushing cheeks, to Rudolph's wide eyes and shy smile.

Expert craftsmanship: Crafted from premium-quality vinyl and brought to life with meticulous hand painting

Premium costuming: Hand-tailored replica costuming from high-quality materials

Impressive sizing: Figures range from 6"–13" to exactly match the original puppets

The "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer®" Masterpiece Figure Collection is backed by Ashton-Drake's 365-Day guarantee and available at an exceptional price. To learn more and secure your own, visit http://www.ashtondrake.com/914248 today.

About Ashton-Drake: Ashton-Drake, an affiliate of the Bradford Exchange, has been enthusiasts' go-to source of lifelike dolls and collectibles for over 35 years. Offering the finest artistry, premium materials, and creative innovations, they proudly serve customers worldwide.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer © & ® or TM The Rudolph Co., L.P. All elements under license to Character Arts, LLC. All rights reserved.

