Ashtrom Renewable Energy and OnPeak Power to Conclude Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashtrom Renewable Energy ("ARE"), a renewable energy developer and independent power producer and subsidiary of Ashtrom Group, and OnPeak Power ("OnPeak"), a utility scale renewable project developer based in Austin, Texas, have mutually decided to bring their development partnership to a close. The decision to conclude the partnership comes from a shared belief that both organizations are positioned to advance their respective priorities independently.

The partnership began in 2021 when ARE launched its US renewable energy IPP with the purchase of four OnPeak utility scale solar projects under development. Additional OnPeak-developed projects were subsequently added to the partnership, bringing the total capacity under development to 1.4 GWac across six projects.

Both organizations remain committed to the development of clean energy projects that support long-term sustainability and community benefit while meeting the ever-expanding energy demands of the markets they serve.

About Ashtrom Renewable Energy

Ashtrom Renewable Energy is delivering clean energy at scale. We build best-in-class renewable energy projects in the United States and around the globe. With a hands-on, risk-informed approach that emphasizes strategic and cost-effective execution, the company is an independent power producer (IPP) led by a team of energy experts with decades of experience in development, construction, financing, and operation of renewable energy projects. Ashtrom Renewable Energy leverages the financial stability and culture of excellence cultivated by Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG), a leading infrastructure, construction, and real estate development company with a 60-year legacy of success.

About OnPeak Power

OnPeak Power is a utility-scale renewable energy development company based in Austin, Texas, focused on originating, developing, and delivering high-quality solar and energy infrastructure projects across the United States. The company partners with utilities, communities, and capital providers to advance projects that support long-term sustainability, grid reliability, and economic development.

SOURCE OnPeak Power