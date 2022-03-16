Ashwagandha Market is Poised to Grow at A CGAR 11.4% To Reach USD 102.72 Million by 2029

KRAKOW, Poland, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Ashwagandha Market - Industry Trends and Forecast by 2029. A reliable Global Ashwagandha Market report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominate in the industry or make a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Moreover, this winning market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. A wide-ranging research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. Global Ashwagandha Market is growing with factors such as rapidly increase in demand for ashwagandha supplements, grow in popularity of ashwagandha owing to its nutritional and health benefits, surge in demand of ashwagandha in functional food & beverages, and pharmaceutical industry across the globe, and others.

Global Ashwagandha Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 102.72 million by 2029. The demand for the ashwagandha are high hence revenue generation is also high which is helping the market to grow in the region.

Ashwagandha is a natural herb, which is used for treating variety of health conditions. It is commonly known as Withania Somnifera, also recognized as Indian ginseng, poison gooseberry, and winter cherry has been used from ancient times in many cultures for its health benefits such as indian ayurvedic system uses withania somnifera as medicine Rasayana (tonic), particularly since a nerve tonic. Global Ashwagandha Market is considered an effective ingredient for maintaining the vitality and rejuvenation and boosting general health.

The leaves and root of this short herb have versatile medicinal values. It is used for various kinds of disease processes and especially as a nervine tonic of herbal extracts or herbal powders. Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb that helps to cure various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others. The ashwagandha extract proves beneficial for reducing the blood sugar levels, improves concentration, enhances brain functioning, and helps to relieve stress. Thus, there is a high demand for ashwagandha extract from the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing demand for ashwagandha supplements and growing popularity of ashwagandha owing to its nutritional and health benefits is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, poor clinical trials associated with ayurvedic medicines is expected to hinder the growth of market.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Ashwagandha Market Includes:

Ixoreal Biomed (KSM66 Ashwagandha)

Bioprex Labs

Medikonda Nutrients

Greenjeeva

Aunutra® Industries Inc.

Sabinsa

Carrubba INC.

Creative Enzymes

Simply by Nature Ltd.

Natreon Inc.

Herbochem

HERBAL CREATIONS

The regions covered in the ashwagandha market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Further, by countries, ashwagandha market covers U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America is expected to dominate the Global Ashwagandha Market owing to growing health awareness amongst people, and rising use of ashwagandha in various end use application such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverages.

In Asia Pacific, China have comprised the highest market share as growing cultivation of the seaweed in the country and increase in demand of the seaweed across the end users are fuelling the growth of the seaweed market. In Europe, France is dominating the market as the France are highly aware with the benefits of ashwagandha which helps the country to have high share in the region.

Global Ashwagandha market is segmented into seven notable segments, based on type, product type, with anolides content, category, form, function and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the global ashwagandha market is segmented into KSM-66, sensoril, hydro-alcoholic ashwagandha, and crude ashwagandha. In 2022, KSM-66 sensoril are expected to dominate the global ashwagandha market owing to be effective in supporting a variety of health conditions, including reducing stress and anxiety, improving memory and cognitive function, and promoting strength, cardio-respiratory endurance and immunity.

On the basis of product, the global ashwagandha market is segmented into ashwagandha root product, ashwagandha leaf products and ashwagandha leaf and root mix product. In 2022, ashwagandha root product is expected to dominate the global ashwagandha market, owing to great use of ashwagandha root products as herb as a general tonic to boost energy and reduce stress and anxiety.

On the basis of withanolides content, the global ashwagandha market is segmented into 1% withanolides, 2% withanolides, 2.5% withanolides, 5% withanolides, 10% withanolides and others. In 2022, 5% withanolides segment is expected to dominate the global ashwagandha market as it is one of the most effective forms of Ashwagandha with high potency.

On the basis of category, the global ashwagandha market is segmented regular and full spectrum. In 2022, full spectrum segment is expected to dominate the global ashwagandha market owing to their ability to improve an individual's resistance towards stress and thereby improves self-assessed quality of life.

On the basis of form, the global ashwagandha market is segmented into powder, capsule and liquid. In 2022, powder segment is expected to dominate the global ashwagandha market, as powder is directly prepared form the extract of ashwagandha.

On the basis of function, the global ashwagandha market is segmented improved stamina, improved immunity, overall wellbeing, reduced anxiety and stress, brain health and muscle strength. In 2022, reduced anxiety and stress segment is expected to dominate the global ashwagandha market owing to its high potency to reduce anxiety, stress and help fight depression.

On the basis of application, the global ashwagandha market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, sports nutrition and others. In 2022, dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate the global ashwagandha market, as ashwagandha helps in weight management and also increase efficiency of the body during workouts and exercise.

Ashwagandha Market Developments

In June 2021, Greenjeeva received Kosher Michigan Certificate by Kosher Certification Agency. All raw materials have been approved by Kosher Michigan. This certification is valid through 23 June 2022. This certification will increase brand value of Greenjeeva among customers.

In January 2020, Natreon Inc. announced that it is granted a U.S. Patent (US 10,500,240) on Terminalia chebula. This newly granted patent expands Natreon's strong patent portfolio to a total of 24 active patents, as well as 40 published clinical trials. This patent helped the company to expand its product portfolio and it also helped cater new customer base

In November, 2019, Carrubba INC. partnered with Biesterfeld for the distribution of aromatic and botanic extracts product in Brazil. This partnership helps the company in extending their distribution network in European region.

Collaboration, product launches, business expansion, award and recognition, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company footprints in the ashwagandha market which also provides the benefit for organization's profit growth

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research