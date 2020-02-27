Ashwood Recovery Opens Mental Health Program for Adolescents

NAMPA, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwood Recovery, which specializes in treating addiction and the mental health challenges, is now providing mental health day treatment for adolescents ages 12-17 in Nampa, Idaho.

"The need for mental health services for this age group has grown exponentially across Idaho." said John Flanagan, chief executive officer of Northpoint Recovery. "The partial hospital and day treatment programs are uniquely designed to help adolescents achieve overall wellbeing at a critical time in their physical and emotional development."

Ashwood Recovery's adolescent program, called 'Imagine,' is located at 847 Park Centre Way, Suite 7, in Nampa and serves adolescents from across the greater Treasure Valley. The Imagine program focuses on those who need more intensive service, yet do not require inpatient care.

"Teens and youth in this age group are often dealing with social and emotional stress and trauma that can lead to depression, substance use, self-harm, and even suicide." said Erica Lopez, LCSW and vice president of Idaho Market. "We have a recruited a high-quality care team to deliver medical and clinical services that focus on positive mental health habits and resiliency."

Imagine at Ashwood Recovery will provide a range of services, including psychiatric, medication management, mental health counseling, individual and family counseling, on-sight nursing, as well as schooling and academic services. No-cost assessments are available by calling 208-901-8530.

Northpoint Recovery, a portfolio company of Orchard Holdings Group and Atigun Capital Partners, is dedicated to providing integrated health care to patients across the continuum of substance use and behavioral health treatment. Northpoint is unique for its focus on outpatient care, alumni aftercare services and motivating patients to gain a clear vision of hope for sustainable long-term recovery. For more information about Northpoint Recovery, visit: https://www.northpointrecovery.com/.

