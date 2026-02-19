ASI Awarded Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Prototype OTA for AI-Enabled Joint Sustainment Decision Tool (JSDT)

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Space Intelligence (ASI), a pioneer in AI-powered decision support software for the world's most demanding domains, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to configure and implement advanced logistics decision-support for leaders operating in complex, multi-domain operational environments.

Under the award, ASI will deliver its commercial software capability for decision support, capable of generating realistic and actionable courses of action (COAs) for decision makers facing operational uncertainty and adversary pressure. ASI's solution will rapidly analyze evolving conditions, identify critical dependencies across the logistics kill chain, and present commanders with viable options that account for disruption, attrition, and constrained resources.

Modern military operations are increasingly shaped by the ability, or inability, to sustain forces. Adversaries actively target logistics networks, infrastructure, and decision timelines, turning sustainment into a decisive element of the fight. ASI's solution reflects this reality by explicitly modeling logistics as an operational system, enabling commanders to understand how logistics decisions impact operational endurance, tempo, and risk over time.

"Commanders today must make decisions faster than ever, often with incomplete information and under persistent threat to the status, suitability and capacity of their nodes and distribution networks.," said Mark Lepczyk, President of ASI Federal. "This award from DIU recognizes the need for AI-centric solutions that don't just optimize a single plan, but help leaders explore multiple courses of action and understand how each one stresses or preserves the logistics kill chain."

ASI's commercial solution is designed to support decision-making in dynamic environments where traditional assumptions break down—where resupply is uncertain, infrastructure is contested, and degradation is the norm rather than the exception. By combining AI-driven analysis with domain-informed models, the solution helps commanders evaluate tradeoffs between speed, risk, sustainability, and mission outcomes.

This DIU award reflects the Department of War's continued focus on becoming an "AI-First" warfighting force. ASI's work directly supports this mission by applying advanced analytics and machine learning to command-and-control and sustainment problems that increasingly determine operational success.

About Air Space Intelligence

Air Space Intelligence's AI-driven software solutions power critical decision-making in the most demanding domains, from air traffic management to military logistics. Headquartered in Boston, with offices in Washington, D.C. and Poland, ASI has established itself as a leader in deploying AI across defense and critical industries serving customers from United Airlines to the United States Air Force.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, ASI is a fast-moving technology company at the forefront of applied AI.

