ASI Bumper Sticker Poll Predicts Mayor Pete Wins Iowa Caucuses

"ASI has polled voters over the course of the last two presidential election seasons, choosing bumper stickers as a unique indicator of support for a candidate because it's an iconic election promotional product that signals a very personal preference," said Nathaniel Kucsma, ASI's executive director of research and corporate marketing. "No one would put a bumper sticker on their car unless they had strong, in-your-face feelings for a presidential candidate."

In ASI's poll, Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, IN, led the pack among both male and female Iowans, according to Kucsma. He was much farther ahead among women, however. Also of note: Women over 65 preferred Buttigieg, while men over 65 preferred Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. The only category where Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren led was among women, ages 45 to 54, though Warren's advantage among that demographic was very narrow.

Bumper stickers, yard signs and related swag remain an important part of political campaigning. In the run-up to the caucuses and state primaries, demand for such items will continue to rise.

ASI's Iowa bumper sticker survey was conducted from Jan. 15 to 18 via the Google Consumer Survey network by ASI's market research team. Only the candidates who were among the top six in the polls that closed Jan. 15 were included in the poll. Respondents who wrote in Donald Trump were excluded from the results, since the survey was designed to determine the leading Democratic candidate. A total of 464 valid responses were counted in the closed-ended, single-question poll.

