ASI CEO, Tim Cooke announced as Fed 100 Winner

Tim drives ongoing learning, experimentation, and collaboration across the federal acquisition landscape. He works through many organizations in that focused endeavor: ACT-IAC, NCMA, INSA and the Professional Services Council. For ACT-IAC, he led the development this year of the newly launched Periodic Table of Acquisition Innovations: https://www.fai.gov/periodic-table/ , speaking on Government Matters about the ways this innovative acquisition tool is supporting acquisition transformation across government: https://govmatters.tv/working-to-simplify-acquisition-innovations/

Tim leads ASI Government, a company which has been helping government to transform acquisition for mission success since 1996. Under Tim's leadership, ASI continues to develop and promote innovative acquisition, incorporate emerging technology to streamline acquisition processes and tackle complex initiatives through human-centered and customer-focused techniques that cut across government functions to deliver desired mission outcomes.

This year's winners comprise an impressive list of awardees. Tim is honored to be a part of this class of talent and to serve the government through his work as CEO of ASI Government.

ASI sends a hearty Congratulations! to each and every one of the 2020 Federal 100 Award winners.

