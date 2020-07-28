ASI Government CEO Tim Cooke appointed to NCMA Board of Advisors

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI Government is proud to announce that its CEO, Tim Cooke has been appointed by Melissa Starinsky, President of the National Contract Management Association (NCMA), to its Board of Advisors for the Program Year 2021, beginning July 1, 2020. The Board of Advisors (BOA) provides senior level counsel to the Association's national officers on issues of importance to the contract management profession. The council consists of the contract management profession's most senior executives representing a cross section of the profession, including the public sector, private sector, and academia. Tim is excited to join the members of the NCMA BOA this year.

Tim drives innovation, learning and collaboration across the federal contract management landscape. He works through many organizations in that focused endeavor including his leadership of NCMA's World Congress in 2017, participation in the Washington, DC Chapter and presentations at NCMA events. He is continuing his service as a member of the Board of Advisors, and is a contributor to ACT-IAC, INSA and the Professional Services Council.

Tim leads ASI Government, founded to help government transform acquisition for mission success in 1996. Under Tim's leadership, ASI continues to develop and promote innovative acquisition methods, modernize acquisition processes, and tackle complex initiatives through human-centered and customer-focused techniques that cut across government functions to deliver desired mission outcomes.

Contact:

Linda Marsh

[email protected]

SOURCE ASI Government

Related Links

www.asigovernment.com

