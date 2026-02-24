ASI Issues Industry Call to Action as Federal ADA Deadlines Approach for Healthcare and Public Institutions

HOMOSASSA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the April 24, 2026, federal deadline for ADA Title II compliance rapidly approaching, Accessibility Services, Inc. (ASI) is urging healthcare administrators and public entities to prioritize the integration of accessible bedside technology. As state and local government-run facilities face new enforceable benchmarks for digital accessibility, ASI's autonoME platform offers a turnkey solution to bridge the gap between legacy hospital infrastructure and modern federal requirements.

The Department of Justice's updated ruling mandates that public entities ensure their digital services are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities. For the healthcare sector, this includes the critical "last mile" of patient care: the ability to communicate and control a clinical environment independently.

Bridging the Compliance Gap in Acute Care While many institutions have focused on website accessibility, the autonoME system addresses the physical and digital intersection of patient autonomy. It remains the only solution in the market to combine:

Integrated Environmental Control (ECU): Allowing independent operation of lights, beds, and nurse calls.





Allowing independent operation of lights, beds, and nurse calls. Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC): Providing a voice for non-verbal patients through advanced eye-gaze, sip-and-puff, and touch technologies.





Providing a voice for non-verbal patients through advanced eye-gaze, sip-and-puff, and touch technologies. Unified Digital Access: Bringing television, internet, and communication into one compliant interface.

As 2026 marks a pivotal year for disability rights and digital enforcement, ASI is expanding its services to help hospitals audit their current bedside capabilities against the new federal standards.

"Our mission has always been to start with the customer and work backwards," said Brice Green VP for ASI. "Today, that means ensuring that hospitals aren't just compliant on paper but are truly empowering the patients who rely on this technology for their daily independence."

About Accessibility Services, Inc.

Accessibility Services, Inc. (ASI) is the provider of the autonoME (pronounced "autono-me"), a combined augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) aid and environmental control unit (ECU) with computer access designed specifically for individuals with severe disabilities, progressive diseases and spinal cord injuries. Founded in 1991 with a primary vision to help veterans, ASI has since expanded its mission to address the needs of all individuals with severe disabilities. Founder Fred Thompson's philosophy, "Start with the customer and work backwards" has inspired ASI's research and development engineers to stay one step ahead of technology, ensuring the company continues to deliver the most advanced and progressive technology solutions. For more information, visit http://accessibilityservices.com.

