ASI Unveils 2025's Most Powerful People in Promotional Products

TREVOSE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI) today announced the 2025 Counselor Power 50, its annual ranking of the most influential leaders shaping the $26.6 billion promotional products industry – the business of creating and distributing branded merchandise and corporate "swag" that companies use to promote their organizations, motivate employees, thank clients and engage customers.

SanMar President & CEO Jeremy Lott Named No. 1 on ASI’s 2025 Counselor Power 50 for the Promotional Products Industry

Topping this year's list is Jeremy Lott, president and CEO of Issaquah, Washington-based SanMar, honored for leading one of the industry's largest and most innovative suppliers with vision, sustainability and a customer-first approach.

"The Counselor Power 50 celebrates the most forward-thinking executives driving progress across the promotional products industry," said Timothy M. Andrews, president and CEO of ASI, the industry's premier technology, marketing and information provider. "These leaders define what's next in branded merchandise, from digital transformation to responsible sourcing."

Published annually on ASICentral.com, the Counselor Power 50 spotlights entrepreneurs and executives redefining how companies use promotional items to build brands and connect with customers.

A 13-time honoree, Lott first appeared on the list in 2013 alongside his father, Marty Lott. He claimed the top spot this year based on exceptionally high ratings from industry peers and past honorees. Under his leadership, SanMar continues to expand its reach, open a new state-of-the-art distribution center and advance sustainability through reduced emissions and lower-impact apparel.

"Jeremy leads with purpose and heart," said ASI Vice Chairman Matthew Cohn. "He's committed to steady growth, innovation and community causes like the fight against type 1 diabetes – values that truly represent what the Power 50 stands for."

ASI revealed the rankings during the 2025 ASI Power Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, the industry's premier executive conference. This year's event brought together top distributors and suppliers to discuss emerging technologies, AI innovation and the future of promotional marketing.

Top 10 Leaders on the 2025 Counselor Power 50:

Jeremy Lott, SanMar

CJ Schmidt, Hit Promotional Products

Kevin Lyons-Tarr and Suzanne Worwood, 4imprint

Frank Myers, S&S Activewear

Jo-an Lantz and David Geiger, Geiger

Chris Anderson, HPG

Vera Muzzillo, Proforma

Larry Zavadil and Justin Zavadil, American Solutions for Business

Jonathan Isaacson and Frank Carpenito, Gemline

Jay Deutsch, BDA

Read the full list and profiles at ASICentral.com/news.

