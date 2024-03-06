ASI unveils MATERIAL LOGIQ

"Our mission is to be more than a fabricator," said President, Steve Anderson. "Our aim is to be a design partner, working alongside you to help you see your ideas materialize." Not coincidentally, the moniker the company uses to describe its co-creation process and team is Materialize, which is made up of dedicated experts in sales, design, development and manufacturing.

The co-creation space, where architects and designers work with third-party fabricators to develop custom products and solutions, has grown rapidly in recent years, and MATERIAL LOGIQ believes it is uniquely poised to take advantage of this evolution. The company prides itself on its ability to deliver what they call "practical ingenuity."

"There are a lot of companies that deliver pretty designs, but oftentimes those designs prove to be impractical or unaffordable," said Sean Desmond, Strategic Sales Manager. "We collaborate with our customers every step of the way—from specifications and quotes, to shop drawings and sourcing, to manufacturing and installation—all to ensure everything can be done on time and on budget."

According to its website, MATERIAL LOGIQ is "setting out to prove what's possible when you pair deep industry expertise with a genuine desire to solve everyday design challenges." Sean Desmond added, "And we're doing it in a way that brings greater impact and value to stakeholders and frankly, is more fun and enjoyable."

For more information, visit their website https://materiallogiq.com/

SOURCE MATERIAL LOGIQ