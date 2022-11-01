Asia - Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia's mobile infrastructure encounters a few roadblocks with 5G deployment

The majority of Asian countries have completed 5G trials and some have launched commercial services.

However, there are still a few hold-outs waiting to see when (or if) there will be sufficient demand to proceed with next-generation mobile services. The deployment of 5G thus remains somewhat scattered across the region. Some countries have adopted a vigorous rollout schedule (often at the behest of a government keen to increase accessibility to high-speed broadband services as a way to encourage economic growth), whereas others are happier to take a wait-and-see approach. This latter situation can often be found where mobile penetration rates, on the whole, are still on the increase, or where there is excess capacity on the LTE networks to meet the current demand for data consumption.

Another complicating factor that is frequently encountered around Asia is a lack of available spectrum for 5G. Many countries have been forced to re-farm spectrum from other uses (such as broadcasting) or, as is the case with Australia, to completely shut down its GSM and 3G networks in order to make room for higher-speed services. MNOs have also had to delay their 5G deployment plans while waiting for their country's telecoms regulator to issue licenses or to hold a spectrum auction. The governments, in turn, have often been reluctant to proceed without first getting some assurance that the bids for 5G-suitable spectrum will reach the required minimum level (something that has repeatedly failed to occur in many places with operators struggling to show a return on their previous investments in 4G spectrum).

