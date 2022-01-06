Asia $22.26 Billion Pharma Digital Advertising Market Outlook to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia digital advertising in pharma market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030.

The Asia digital advertising in pharma market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 22260 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 3630 Million in the year 2015.

As the healthcare industry is growing online on a large scale, thus, digital advertising in the pharmaceutical sector is one of the easiest ways to meet prospects and advertise pharmaceutical products and services.

Factors such as the growing awareness for digital advertising amongst pharmaceutical companies, backed by the numerous benefits associate with the advertising method, such as cost-effectiveness and scalability, along with the increasing pharmaceutical industry in Asia are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



The Asia digital advertising in pharma market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by ad format, product type, category, platform, and by country. By platform, the market is segmented into mobile, desktop, and other platforms. Amongst these, in the year 2015, the mobile segment generated a revenue of near to USD 2600 Million. The segment is further expected to cross USD 16590 Million by the end of 2030.



By country, the Asia digital advertising in pharma market is segmented into Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia.

Amongst these, by the end of 2030, the market in Japan is anticipated to hold the second-largest revenue of about USD 4940 Million. In the year 2015, the market in the region generated a revenue of around USD 880 Million.



Some of the prominent industry leaders are

BBDO

AMICULUM Limited

WebHopers Infotech PVT. LTD.

The Ogilvy Group

WebFX

Amura Marketing Technologies

Medibrandox

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology



2. Analyst Review



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Trends

4.4. Opportunities



5. Industry Analysis

5.1. Regulatory and Standard Landscape

5.2. Industry risk analysis

5.3. Consumer Behavior Analysis



6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market



7. Spending Analysis on Pharma Medical Sales Representative



8. Spending Analysis on Pharma Product Advertising



9. Spending Analysis on Product Sales Incentives and Programs



10. Analysis on Pharma Companies



11. Competitive Positioning



12. Comparative Feature Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market

14.1. Market Overview - Market size (2015-2030)

14.2. Market Segmentation by:

14.2.1. Ad Format

14.2.1.1. Social Media Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.1.2. Native Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.1.3. Search Engine Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.1.4. Display Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.1.5. Video Advertising, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.1.6. Mobile Advertising, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.1.7. Banner Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.1.8. Other Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.2. Product Type

14.2.2.1. Patent Medicine, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.2.2. Generic Medicine, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.3. Category

14.2.3.1. Prescription Drugs, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.3.2. OTC Drugs, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.4. Platform

14.2.4.1. Mobile, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.4.2. Desktop, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.4.3. Other Platforms, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)

14.2.5. Country

14.2.5.1. Singapore

14.2.5.2. Indonesia

14.2.5.3. Thailand

14.2.5.4. Malaysia

14.2.5.5. Vietnam

14.2.5.6. Philippines

14.2.5.7. Hong Kong

14.2.5.8. Taiwan

14.2.5.9. Japan

14.2.5.10. South Korea

14.2.5.11. Rest of Southeast Asia

14.2.5.12. Rest of Asia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9tuds

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

