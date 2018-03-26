Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2018: Business Opportunity to Generate USD 27 Million Transactions

The rapid increase of global food demand perks up the extensive utilization of IoT and bio- technology to provide the total solutions on agriculture, aquaculture and livestock industries. Ms. Sabine Liu, General Manager of UBM Taiwan remarked, "Intelligent, automatic, circular and eco-green products are the future trend of the food system. The unique market demand will be growing fast in 5 years. We've expanded the exhibition scale to meet our exhibitors' need to display large systemic equipment at the Asia Agri-Tech Expo 2018. This would draw efficient buyers' attention and be expected to generate about USD 27 million transactions."

The smart agriculture and farming products showcased this year include facilities with IoT function, apps, metal analysers, swine & poultry house control systems, water testers, temperature sensors, and smart farming solutions. Taiwan exhibitors, Blutech, Environmental Management Consultant Technologies, Emperor Penguin Ent. (known as Chin Jung Iron Works), ChenWei, MIC Meter Industrial, GOnDO Electronic, Fu Chen Automatic Control, Clientron Corp. are ready to display the state-of-the-art merchandise and grab the business opportunity to receive orders. UBM Taiwan also promotes the recruitment to China, Japan, South Korea, Europe, USA, India and Southeast Asian countries to look for advanced facilities.

Due to Southeast Asia governments' investment and promotion on biomass and biogas energy, UBM Taiwan has planned a biogas technology pavilion to meet Asia-pacific countries' renewable energy policy. The topical conference of Circular Economy: Biogas Reuse and Products will also be delivered synchronously. In addition, the cold chain and package suppliers from Japan, India, South Korea and China are also the hunting targets. UBM Taiwan tends to provide diverse and plentiful livestock and aquaculture technology to response overseas buyers' enquiries, such as anaerobic fermentation technologies, solid-liquid separation equipment, biogas power generators, culture chambers, flow tanks, oxygen equipment, water cooling systems and so on.

The Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2018 is concurrently held with Aquaculture and Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum. The triple show is supported by the local authority, Council of Agriculture (COA), UBM Malaysia, 25 international associations and 18 professional media. In order to draw effective buyers, UBM Taiwan is releasing the accommodation subsidy program. At present, the online registration is open now.

For more exhibition information and details, please refer to the official website http://www.agritechtaiwan.com or contact Ms. Sophia Lu (TEL: +886-2-2738-3898; FAX: +886-2-2738-4886; Email: aat-tw@ubm.com).

