Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum Offers Green and Smart Solutions to Global Food Supply Shortage

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum being held in conjunction with Aquaculture Taiwan and Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum has proven itself to be the representative tradeshow in Asia-Pacific region. Organised by UBM Taiwan, the triple show aims to showcase innovative, eco-friendly and sustainable products and technologies, catering to the demand of expansion in the fields of agriculture, aquaculture and livestock. The 2nd edition of Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum will take place at Taipei World Trade Center from July 26-28.
Ms. Sabine Liu, General Manager of UBM Taiwan stated, "According to the UN, farmers have to produce 70% more food by 2050 to feed the global population. To increase food productivity and global competitiveness in the food market, today many governments have implemented facility upgrade subsidies to encourage and optimise food production. A new chapter in the Asia-Pacific agriculture industry has begun."
To take advantage of the global trend, intelligent agriculture, biogas power and animal medicines and vaccines are being featured in this year's Expo. Taiwan has overwhelming advantages in the IT and bio-technology sectors and has the potential to become the hub of smart agriculture technologies and applications that are used to boost food supply. In addition, the world veterinary healthcare market was valued at USD20 billion in 2017. The rising awareness of animal healthcare in rural areas of the Asia-Pacific region is believed to be able to bring promising profits to the market in future due to the booming perception of food safety. UBM Taiwan expects to achieve more than 80 onsite business match-making programmes and generate about USD27 million worth of transactions.
Moreover, the biogas facility pavilion is another spotlight of the tradeshow. The establishment of biogas power plants saves husbandry farmers in Taiwan about USD7,000 to USD20,000 on utility costs each year while receiving feed-in tariffs from the power company. By showcasing the biogas equipment and technology, UBM Taiwan would also like to promote investment in biomass and biogas energy beyond the Taiwanese farming community and create wider commercial possibilities and expand the swine business in the Asia-Pacific region. The topical conference "Circular Economy: Biogas Reuse and Production" hosted by Taiwan's leading technology R&D institution, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Biogas Power Office, will make its debut at the show.
The 2nd edition of the Expo will double in space and is expected to see 60% growth in matchmaking revenue. The Expo is being supported by 25 international associations and 18 professional media bodies, and will be serving the exhibitors and buyers with new market trends and business opportunities.
