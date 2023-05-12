Asia and MENA (Middle East, North Africa) Esports Market Analysis Report 2023: Game Genres, Top Game Titles, Teams, Tournaments, Ecosystem and Organizations, Communities, Collegiate Esports, Streaming

May 12, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Esports in Asia and MENA 2023" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia and MENA combined hold the top position as the largest and most significant regions in the global esports market, contributing to over 56% of the global esports market's $1.3 billion revenue.
The Esports in Asia and MENA Report is a comprehensive report capturing the thriving esports market in China and other Asian markets, as well as the MENA markets.
This is an indispensable resource for those involved in the esports industry, from investors to event sponsors, as well as esports brands, game publishers, tournament organizers, agencies, as well as manufacturers of hardware and peripherals.
Understanding the esports industry in these two emerging regions is crucial, as they not only stand out on their own but also serve as a forecast of the direction of the global esports landscape.
It covers a wide range of topics on esports to provide a 360 degree view of esports, such as market size, revenue, growth drivers and trends, game genres, top game titles, teams, tournaments and events, non-team esports organizations, ecosystem and organization structures, communities, collegiate esports, women in esports, live streaming, and mobile esports.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Model
- Drivers and Inhibitors
- Revenue and Market Size
- Current Trends
- Esports in China
- Esports in East Asia
- Esports in SEA-6
- Esports in India
- Esports in MENA-3
- Appendix (Methodology, Definitions and Glossary)
Companies Mentioned
- 24 Entertainment
- Acer
- Activision Blizzard
- AfreecaTV
- All Gamers
- Asian Esports Federation (AESF)
- Bacon TIme
- Bilibili
- Blacklist International
- Booyah!
- ByteDance
- Capcom
- Cygames
- DouYu
- Dpuls
- DRX
- EA
- ECHO
- Egg Network
- eK
- Enigma Gaming
- ESL FaceIt
- EStar Gaming
- ESTAZ
- EVOS Esports
- Facebook Gaming
- FunPlus Pheonix
- Galaxy Racer
- Gamers8
- Garena
- Geekay Esports
- Gen.G Esports
- Global Esports
- Global Esports Federation (GEF)
- Godlike Esports
- Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology Co.
- Heroes.Live
- Huya
- JeSU
- Jio Games
- Kingsoft
- KRAFTON
- Kuaishou
- Level Infinite
- Loco
- Logitech
- LVUP
- Moonton
- Nautilus Mobile
- NetEase
- Nexon
- Nigma Galaxy
- Nimo TV
- Nova Esports
- Omlet Arcade
- Razer
- Respawn Entertainment
- Rex Regum Queon
- Riot Games
- Rooter
- S8UL Esports
- SAVVY Games Group
- SK Telecom
- Skyesports
- Smilegate Entertainment
- T1
- Team Falcons
- Team RA'AD
- Team XO
- Tencent
- TikToK
- TiMi Studios
- Twitch
- Ubisoft
- V Gaming
- VSPO
- Wizzo
- Wolves Esports
- YaLLa Esports
- YouTube
- Zeta Division
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwaqog
