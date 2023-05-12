Asia and MENA (Middle East, North Africa) Esports Market Analysis Report 2023: Game Genres, Top Game Titles, Teams, Tournaments, Ecosystem and Organizations, Communities, Collegiate Esports, Streaming

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Esports in Asia and MENA 2023" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia and MENA combined hold the top position as the largest and most significant regions in the global esports market, contributing to over 56% of the global esports market's $1.3 billion revenue.

The Esports in Asia and MENA Report is a comprehensive report capturing the thriving esports market in China and other Asian markets, as well as the MENA markets.

This is an indispensable resource for those involved in the esports industry, from investors to event sponsors, as well as esports brands, game publishers, tournament organizers, agencies, as well as manufacturers of hardware and peripherals.

Understanding the esports industry in these two emerging regions is crucial, as they not only stand out on their own but also serve as a forecast of the direction of the global esports landscape.

It covers a wide range of topics on esports to provide a 360 degree view of esports, such as market size, revenue, growth drivers and trends, game genres, top game titles, teams, tournaments and events, non-team esports organizations, ecosystem and organization structures, communities, collegiate esports, women in esports, live streaming, and mobile esports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Model

Drivers and Inhibitors

Revenue and Market Size

Current Trends

Esports in China

Esports in East Asia

Esports in SEA-6

Esports in India

Esports in MENA-3

Appendix (Methodology, Definitions and Glossary)

Companies Mentioned

24 Entertainment

Acer

Activision Blizzard

AfreecaTV

All Gamers

Asian Esports Federation (AESF)

Bacon TIme

Bilibili

Blacklist International

Booyah!

ByteDance

Capcom

Cygames

DouYu

Dpuls

DRX

EA

ECHO

Egg Network

eK

Enigma Gaming

ESL FaceIt

EStar Gaming

ESTAZ

EVOS Esports

Facebook Gaming

FunPlus Pheonix

Galaxy Racer

Gamers8

Garena

Geekay Esports

Gen.G Esports

Global Esports

Global Esports Federation (GEF)

Godlike Esports

Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology Co.

Heroes.Live

Huya

JeSU

Jio Games

Kingsoft

KRAFTON

Kuaishou

Level Infinite

Loco

Logitech

LVUP

Moonton

Nautilus Mobile

NetEase

Nexon

Nigma Galaxy

Nimo TV

Nova Esports

Omlet Arcade

Razer

Respawn Entertainment

Rex Regum Queon

Riot Games

Rooter

S8UL Esports

SAVVY Games Group

SK Telecom

Skyesports

Smilegate Entertainment

T1

Team Falcons

Team RA'AD

Team XO

Tencent

TikToK

TiMi Studios

Twitch

Ubisoft

V Gaming

VSPO

Wizzo

Wolves Esports

YaLLa Esports

YouTube

Zeta Division

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwaqog

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets